EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Riley Martin keeps outdoing himself.
After opening the season with back-to-back, career-high, 11-strikeout efforts, the Quincy University left-handed starter was as dominant as he’s ever been Friday night as he struck out 16 and guided the Hawks to a 3-2 victory in the first game of a four-game weekend series against Southern Indiana.
Martin allowed one earned run and five hits over eight innings, striking out the side twice.
He handed the ball over to right-hander Dalton Overstreet for the ninth inning, and he navigated around a two-out error to record his fourth save.
The Hawks (6-3) trailed 1-0 before Dayson Croes hit a solo home run in the fourth and Mike Nielsen added an RBI groundout for a 2-1 advantage. Jacob Kalusniak’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning made it 3-1. Quincy was limited to three hits by USI starter Austin Gossmann, who struck out eight and walked two over nine innings.
QUINCY
Second-half surge lifts Hawks
Trailing Lewis 1-0 at halftime Friday night at Legends Stadium, the Quincy University women’s soccer team rallied for a 2-1 victory to remain unbeaten at home this season.
Lauren Crane scored the equalizer with an unassisted goal in the 60th minute, and Lexi Porchia converted the game-winning unassisted goal in the 84th minute. The Hawks (3-2-2) outshot the Flyers 6-4 overall and 4-1 on goal.
QUINCY
Hawks surrender late lead
The Quincy University men’s soccer team allowed a goal in the 80th minute and was forced to settle for a 2-2 tie with Lewis on Friday night at Legends Stadium.
The Flyers (1-4-1) took the lead on Domenic Baumann’s goal in the 60th minute. Less than a minute later, the Hawks’ Aubrey Reis tied the game with a penalty kick goal. Reis scored again less than two minutes later, converting a Cole Hayes assist. Seth Dilworth scored the equalizer for Lewis on an unassisted goal.
Quincy (3-3-1) outshot Lewis 14-9, but the Flyers held a 7-4 advantage on shots on goal.
QUINCY
Hawks fall in four sets
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team suffered a four-set loss to No. 15 Ball State on Friday night in Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action at Pepsi Arena. The Cardinals won 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16.
Michael Ladner led the Hawks (4-8, 1-8 MIVA) with 10 kills, while Yoran Raymaekers had 23 assists and Noam Hannoun finished with eight digs.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats earn first victory
The Culver-Stockton College women’s lacrosse team earned the program’s first-ever victory Friday afternoon, beating Clarke 12-11 in overtime at Ellison Poulton Stadium.
Melanie Sanchez scored 1:37 into overtime to give the Wildcats the victory. It was her second goal of the game and came after Clarke scored with nine seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period. Sopheea Vomund scored five goals for the Wildcats, matching the single-game record Sanchez set earlier this season.