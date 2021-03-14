CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The 15th-ranked John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s pursuit of the top spot in the Mid-West Athletic Conference standings is going to require some assistance.
The one team capable of offering the most help is also the team that put the Trail Blazers in this position.
Offensive struggles throughout Sunday’s conference game led to a 65-54 loss to Parkland College at the Dodds Athletic Complex and dropped JWCC two games behind No. 11 Spoon River for first place in the MWAC. Meanwhile, the Cobras (10-5, 5-2 MWAC) moved into a second-place tie with the Trail Blazers (11-6, 5-2), two games behind the Snappers (13-5, 7-0).
The loss also snapped the Trail Blazers’ five-game winning streak.
Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings led JWCC with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Overton Jefferson added 10 points. However, the Trail Blazers were just 9 of 20 from the free-throw line and 1 of 14 from 3-point range.
INDIANAPOLIS
Hawks surrender two second-half goals
One of the quickest goals scored in program history gave the Quincy University men’s soccer team immediate control of Sunday’s match against second-ranked Indianapolis at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds took control back in the second half.
Indianapolis scored the equalizer less than two minutes into the second half and picked up the game winner in the 71st minute to earn a 2-1 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
The Hawks put the Greyhounds on their heels right from the start with Jack Rhead pressuring the defense up the right side, leading to a cross into the middle of the field with the goalkeeper out of position. Quincy’s Aubrey Reis ran onto the ball and deposited it into the open net for a 1-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game.
Quincy (3-3) had only two shots on goal the remainder of the game.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Indianapolis pressured Quincy immediately. The Greyhounds’ Dylan Bollard carried the ball forward into an area surrounded by four defenders and slid a pass across to Alejandro Steinwascher alone in the middle of the box.
Steinwascher touched the ball to his right and buried the shot to tie the game at 1.
In the 71st minute, a ball played long out of the back found the foot of the Greyhounds’ Cole Rainwater unmarked in the attack zone. He beat Hawks keeper Christos Kalaitzis for the second goal.
Indianapolis outshot Quincy 16-10 overall and 7-3 on goal.
INDIANAPOLIS
Hawks, Greyhounds play to scoreless draw
Despite outshooting No. 17 Indianapolis 22-18 overall and holding a 5-3 edge in corner kicks, the Quincy University women’s soccer team settled for a scoreless draw in Great Lakes Valley Conference play Sunday at Key Stadium.
The Hawks (2-2-2) managed just four shots on goal and were shut out for the fourth time in four road games.
Quincy had the better of the play in the two overtime periods, piling up five shots in the first 10-minute extra period and forcing Indianapolis goalkeeper Laura Shake to make two saves in the second overtime. Hawks goalkeeper Emilee Autry made five saves throughout the second half and the overtimes.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.
Cobras squeeze life out of Trail Blazers’ offense
The sixth-ranked Parkland women’s basketball team held John Wood Community College to just 23-percent shooting from the field in Sunday’s 71-42 victory in Mid-West Athletic Conference play at the Dodds Athletic Complex.
The Trail Blazers trailed by only six points at halftime but were outscored 41-18 in the second half. JWCC went just 2 of 19 from 3-point range and had 19 turnovers against just four assists. Allison Moore led the Trail Blazers (5-12, 3-6 MWAC) with 13 points.