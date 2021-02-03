QUINCY — The John Wood Community College women's basketball team fell 74-57 at home to North Central Missouri College on Tuesday night.
The Pirates (3-2) outscored the Trail Blazers (1-4) in every quarter and outscored them in the paint 40-16. Maci Moore had 20 points off the bench to lead NCMC, while Kennadie Crowe had 19 points and Lilly Osborn had 14.
Allison Moore had a game-high 24 points for JWCC and Mykah Hurley followed with 13.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats taken down by Pride in conference play
The Culver-Stockton College men's volleyball team lost to Clarke University in four sets, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, on Tuesday in Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Akeel Oxley led the Wildcats (1-5, 1-4 Heart) with 12 kills while Aidan McGuire had 31 assists and Mark Jango had 14 digs. Mike Jenkins had 18 kills an Tye Ojala had 16 kills for the Pride (2-5, 1-3 Heart).