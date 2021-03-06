KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 24th-ranked Quincy University women’s volleyball team didn’t have time to dwell on Saturday afternoon’s three-set loss to No. 1-ranked Lewis.
No. 21 Rockhurst awaited Saturday night.
Quincy showed its undeniable resolve, rallying after losing the first and third sets to pull off a five-set victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. QU finished off a 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory at Mason-Halpin Field House.
The victory snapped a 14-match losing streak against Rockhurst.
Quincy scored the final four points of the fourth set, getting two kills from Emily Rehagen and three service points from Makayla Knoblauch to even the match. A tight fifth set ended with a Mattie Norris kill as she and Rehagen led Quincy with 18 kills apiece.
Knoblauch had 60 assists and 17 digs, while Sarah Blair led QU with 26 digs, Rehagen had 20 digs and Norris added 19 digs. Alyssa Grimm added 10 kills.
CENTRALIA, Ill.
Trail Blazers earn split
The John Wood Community College baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader Saturday with Kaskaskia College, losing the opener 4-0 and rallying for a 12-8 victory in the nightcap. Thomas Delfel homered for the Trail Blazers, while Quincy High School product Donovan Prost earned his first collegiate save.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats swept in twinbill
The Culver-Stockton College baseball team allowed five runs in the top of the first inning to Jamestown and never fully recovered, dropping both ends of a doubleheader with a 10-3 loss in the opener and a 5-2 loss in the nightcap Saturday at Nichols Field.
C-SC shortstop Alejandrop Cardinale went 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the opener, while catcher Casey Downs and second baseman Cody Dennis each had two hits. In the second game, left fielder Ronald Applewhite had two of the Wildcats’ five hits.
EMPORIA, Kan.
Hawks squeeze out victory
The Quincy University softball team split a pair of games Saturday in the 5-State Classic, losing 10-5 to Missouri Southern and beating Concordia-St. Paul 1-0.
The Hawks scored their lone run against Concordia on Kari Sarhage’s two-out RBI single in the third inning. Mac Kenzie Collier and the defense did the rest. Collier allowed just three hits over seven innings and struck out four, while the Hawks did not commit an error.
Courtney Kernich, Ashley Gerber and Casey Brennan each had two hits for Quincy.
Against Missouri Southern, the Hawks erased a three-run deficit with three runs in the third inning, only to allow seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Kernich and Sarhage each went 3 for 4, while Chelsea Hooker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
NEVADA, Mo.
Wildcats end three-game skid
The Culver-Stockton College softball team needed extra innings to end a three-game losing streak to open the season, breaking through with an 8-6 victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Cottey College. The Wildcats lost the opener 6-0.
After allowing Cottey to score five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, the Wildcats scored twice in the top of the ninth with RBI singles from Taryn Brown and Alle Thompson. C-SC designated hitter Claudia King went 3 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs.
Shortstop Sydney Williams had two of the Wildcats’ six hits in the first game.