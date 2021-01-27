CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team nearly had its first win of the season in its grasps, but ultimately was unable to secure the victory as Benedictine College rallied from a six-point halftime deficit for a 52-46 victory on Wednesday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats (0-10, 0-8 Heart) maintained a three-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter and extended that lead to 38-33 off o fa Nya Taylor layup with 9:38 remaining. The Ravens (13-5, 11-3 Heart) then went on an 8-0 run thanks in part to 3-pointers form Brynn Maul and Heather Ronnebaum, and C-SC couldn’t recover.
Benedictine had 10 different players score in the contest, with Aaliyah Raines the only player in double figures with 10 points off the bench. As a team, the Ravens shot just 27 percent and 23 percent from behind the 3-point line, but they outscored the Wildcats 19-15 off turnovers and 12-1 off second chance points.
Payton Curley was the only C-SC player in double figures with 18 points and Taylor Green finished with nine.
Wildcats can’t overcome slow start
A poor shooting start to Wednesday’s Heat of America Athletic Conference contest against Benedictine put the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team in an early hole it couldn’t dig out of, as the Wildcats fell 73-62.
C-SC (4-6, 3-6 Heart) shot just 29 percent in the first half and 26 percent behind the 3-point line as it went into halftime trailing 37-25. The shots started to fall in the second half, with the Wildcats hitting 48 percent of their 27 attempts, but they were only able to gain on point on the Ravens lead in the final 20 minutes.
Benedictine (13-5, 10-4 Heart) shot 48 percent from the floor for the game and hit 9 of 25 threes. Matt Austin had a game-high 22 points and Eric Krus followed closely with 21.
Three Wildcats reached double figures, with Robert Fry II going for a team-high 18 points, Jim King following with 14 and Michael Johnson adding 12 points.