EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Quincy University men’s soccer team had its three-game winning streak snapped Friday night after allowing two second-half goals in a 2-1 loss to Southern Indiana in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at the Goebel Soccer Complex.
The Hawks (3-2) grabbed the lead in the 30th minute when Jack Rhead took a pass from Alex Lehmann and drilled a shot from outside the box. Quincy carried the 1-0 advantage to halftime.
The Screaming Eagles’ Zach Barton tied the game in the 62nd minute off an assist from Justin Brooks. Barton scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute.
Quincy held a 17-9 advantage in shots overall and a 6-2 edge in shots on goal, but USI goalkeeper Justin Faas made five saves.
EVANSVILLE, Ind.
Hawks struggle on road again
The Quincy University women’s soccer team has yet to score a goal away from Legends Stadium. Friday afternoon at the Goebel Soccer Complex, Southern Indiana shut out Quincy 3-0. It’s the third shutout on the road the Hawks have suffered this season.
Quincy trailed 1-0 at halftime before allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Hawks were outshot 17-13 overall and 8-6 on goal
ST. CHARLES, Mo.
Hawks unable to generate attack
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team’s struggles offensively in the first two sets Friday night led to a four-set loss to Lindenwood in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play at Hyland Arena. The Hawks lost 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18.
Michael Ladner and Omari Wheeler led the Hawks (4-7, 1-7 MIVA) with 13 kills apiece, while Eddie Jakubauskas added 12 kills. Yoran Raymaekers had 31 assists, while Noam Hannoun had nine digs.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats split with Statesmen
Right fielder Caleb Antonacci belted two home runs to power the Culver-Stockton College baseball team to a 14-8 victory over William Penn and a split of Friday’s Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader at Nichols Field.
Antonacci led off the third inning with a home run and blasted a three-run shot in the fourth inning. The Wildcats scored in each of the first five innings, tallying four runs in the first and fourth innings.
Antonacci joined designated hitter German Sepulveda, first baseman Cole Hansel and third baseman Douglas Barker with two hits apiece. The Wildcats used four pitchers with Alfredo Cruz-Guzman and Stefan Stockwell each throwing a scoreless inning of relief.
The Wildcats lost the opener 2-0 as they were held to three hits. C-SC catcher Casey Downs went 2 for 3 with a double.