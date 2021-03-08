QUINCY -- The Quincy University women’s soccer team didn’t buckle. That made it a perfect weekend.
The Hawks used a goal in the 34th minute to take a one-goal lead Sunday against undefeated McKendree in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Legends Stadium and the defense made it stick as the 1-0 victory completed a weekend sweep. The Hawks beat Missouri-St. Louis 3-2 Friday night.
“Mentality,” QU coach Samuel Thomas said. “It really came down to us bearing down and getting the result we needed.”
Moments after subbing in, Hawks forward Alaina Nasello ran onto a ball played over the top of the McKendree back four from the midfield by QU’s Claire Macy. A McKendree defender tracking paused as the goalkeeper charged toward the top of the penalty area, but Nasello was the first to the ball and touched it past the keeper before the two collided.
The ball rolled into the empty net for the goal.
Nasello became the fourth different QU player to score a goal this season.
“Different people converting, different people playing impact minutes, different people playing different roles,” Thomas said. “Any given moment, we’ve got 20-plus individuals who can do a job. The thing that makes me excited is, up and down the bench, all of those individuals are still showing up every day.
“There is a collective desire to support doing the job out there.”
The Hawks (2-1-1) outshot the Bearcats 13-8 and held strong despite allowing five corner kicks.
“The exciting thing for me is seeing how we defend from front to back,” Thomas said.
CANTON, Mo.
Flowerree’s walk-off completes sweep
Dax Flowerree’s two-out, pinch-hit single to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday scored Ronald Applewhite as the Culver-Stockton College baseball team walked off with a 10-9 victory over Jamestown to complete the doubleheader sweep at Nichols Field.
Applewhite led off the seventh with a single to left field and took second on a sacrifice bunt. Following a strikeout, Flowerree pinch hit for center fielder Josh Quick and delivered the hit that allowed the Wildcats to split the four-game series.
The Wildcats led 7-1 before allowing six runs in the fifth inning and gave up two runs in the sixth before scoring twice in the bottom of the frame to tie the game. Applewhite finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Alejandro Cardinale, Cole Hansel and Quick each had two hits.
In the opener, the Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off a 9-4 victory. C-SC first baseman German Sepulveda went 4 for 4 with a double and four runs scored. Cardinale and Cody Dennis each had two hits.
EMPORIA, Kan.
Hawks score two runs, suffer two losses
The Quincy University softball team struggled offensively Sunday in two games at the 5-State Classic at Turnbull Field on the Emporia State University campus. The Hawks lost 13-1 to Washburn and 5-1 to Emporia State.
The Hawks collected just seven hits and committed six errors in the two games combined.
Mady Wear’s pinch-hit home run was QU’s only run against Washburn, while an RBI single by Jayle Jennings in the sixth inning accounted for the only run against Emporia State. Jennings had three hits on the day, including a double.
NEVADA, Mo.
Wildcats find way to split
The Culver-Stockton College softball team split a doubleheader Sunday with Cottey College, losing 8-0 in the opener and rebounding for a 13-11 victory in the nightcap. The Wildcats had 13 hits in the victory.
Lauryn Campbell went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the second game, while Alle Thompson went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Thompson also had two hits in the opener.