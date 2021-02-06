ST. LOUIS — The consistency necessary to be a legitimate national tournament contender seems to be eluding the ninth-ranked John Wood Community College men’s basketball team.
Trail Blazers coach Brad Hoyt is going to re-evaluate why.
Coming off Friday’s 11-point victory over Kansas City (Kan.) Community College, the Trail Blazers struggled in all facets Saturday afternoon, losing 74-52 to St. Louis Community College. JWCC shot 25.9 percent from the field in the first half and 27.6 percent overall in its worst offensive performance of the season.
St. Louis struggled shooting in the first half as well, but the Archers went 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half and 13 of 30 overall from beyond the arc. JWCC was just 4 of 29 from the perimeter.
Freshman forward Drake Hammel led the Trail Blazers with 13 points and was the only player in double figures. Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings, who leads JWCC at 19.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, did not play due to a coach’s decision.
CANTON, Mo.
Bevans, Eagles hold off Wildcats
Chandler Bevans put the finishing touches on his return to Northeast Missouri.
Bevans, the Clark County native and junior forward on the Central Methodist University men’s basketball team, scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the final 3:32 and helped the Eagles outlast Culver-Stockton for a 76-66 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats trailed 62-58 with four minutes to play before Bevans scored eight of the next 10 points. His steal led to a dunk by the Eagles’ Jonathan Brown for a 10-point lead with 26 seconds to play. Bevans went 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line with two assists and two steals.
C-SC (5-9, 4-9 Heart) had four starters score in double figures, with Jim King, Michael Johnson and Ray Adams each scoring 14 points, but the Wildcats committed 20 turnovers against just eight assists. They went 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats fade late, fall to Eagles
Tied at 49 with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter after the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team erased an eight-point deficit, Central Methodist went on a 14-0 run to take control and finish off a 71-57 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats (0-13, 0-11 Heart) were held scoreless the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and managed just eight points over the game’s final 11 minutes.
Payton Curley led C-SC with 16 points, while Jada Summers recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Wildcats committed 16 turnovers and had just nine assists.
ST. LOUIS
Trail Blazers’ rally falls short
The John Wood Community College women’s basketball team staged a fourth-quarter rally that came up short, losing 64-62 Saturday to St. Louis Community College. The Trail Blazers, who shot 33.8 percent from the field overall, made 8 of 16 field goals in the fourth quarter and outscored the Archers 19-15.
Allison Moore led the Trail Blazers with 19 points and four rebounds, while Tahli Gray added 14 points and four rebounds.
ST. LOUIS
Hawks suffer first loss
The Quincy University women’s volleyball team’s season-opening three-match winning streak hit a wall Saturday night, getting interrupted by a three-set loss to 18th-ranked Missouri-St. Louis at the Mark Twain Building. The Tritons won 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.
UMSL closed the second set by winning six of the final eight points and used a six-point run in the middle of the third set and a four-point surge at the end to finish off Quincy.
Junior middle blocker Sarah Brown led the Hawks with 11 kills, while senior libero Sarah Blair had 20 digs and sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen had 12 digs. Junior setter Makayla Knoblauch added 28 assists.
QUINCY
Ramblers sweep Hawks again
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team was swept for the second straight night by 13th-ranked Loyola, suffering a 25-17, 25-10, 25-20 loss in Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action Saturday night at Pepsi Arena. The Ramblers also won in three sets Friday night in the MIVA opener.
Sophomore outside hitter Michael Lander led the Hawks with eight kills, while senior setter Yoran Raymaekers had 19 assists.
ST. CHARLES, Mo.
Lions overwhelm Hawks
The 14th-ranked Lindenwood men’s lacrosse team outshot Quincy University 18-2 in the first period and 15-1 in the fourth, controlling the pace of play throughout Saturday’s 14-3 victory in the season opener at Hunter Stadium. The Lions outshot the Hawks 58-16 overall.
Quincy trailed 1-0 before freshman Jayme Brain scored off an assist from junior midfielder Mason Marano with 10:35 remaining in the first quarter. The Lions scored the next five goals before Brain scored an unassisted goal three minutes before halftime.
Marano added an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter. Sophomoe goalkeeper Sam Huff made 25 saves.