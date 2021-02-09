QUINCY — John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt headed home from a loss at St. Louis Community College last Saturday exasperated and wondering how to get the Trail Blazers re-engaged.
A dominant effort and unselfish play seemed to do the trick.
The Trail Blazers, who dropped to 18th in the NJCAA Division II national poll, overwhelmed the Culver-Stockton College JV 85-45 Tuesday night at the Student Activity Center. JWCC finished with 28 assists on 33 field goals and shot 61.1 percent from the field.
“We needed an opportunity to get back into our stuff would be the best way to put it,” Hoyt said. “We are so system based, that for me, I wanted to see improvement in our decision making within our system. Tonight was better than what it was on Saturday, but I still think we have some growth there to be able to navigate the next two months.”
The schedule only gets tougher from here.
Thursday night, the Trail Blazers (5-3) welcome 12th-ranked Johnson County (Kan.) Community College to the Student Activity Center and follow it up with the Mid-West Athletic Conference opener against Parkland at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Now it starts to get even more real,” Hoyt said.
The development offensively is encouraging.
Freshman forward Drake Hammel led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, going 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings had 15 points and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, while freshman forward Xavier Presley finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Eight different players had two or more assists for JWCC, led by freshman guard Gabe Cox with six.
QUINCY
Strong start carries Trail Blazers
The John Wood Community College women’s basketball team put Southeastern (Iowa) Community College in a 13-point deficit in the first quarter and never relented, earning a 61-52 victory Tuesday night at the Student Activity Center.
The Trail Blazers (2-5) dominated the interior, owning a 32-18 edge in points in the paint and a 43-32 rebounding advantage. Allison Moore led JWCC with 20 points, going 7 of 7 from the line as the Trail Blazers were 14 of 15 at the charity stripe. Stephanie Anders added 12 points.
CANTON, Mo.
Vikings power past Wildcats
The Missouri Valley College men’s volleyball team averaged 14 kills per set and overwhelmed Culver-Stockton College in a 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at Charles Field House.
Akeel Oxley led the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5 Heart) with eight kills, while Aidan McGuire had 23 assists and seven digs.