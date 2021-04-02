QUINCY — The offensive consistency needed to compete with one of the nation’s top 10 programs eluded the Quincy University women’s volleyball team Friday afternoon.
The Hawks managed just a .138 hitting percentage in a three-set loss to No. 9 Missouri-St. Louis at Pepsi Arena. The Tritons hit at a .283 clip in winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-13.
A nip-and-tuck first set changed when UMSL stung together four straight points to take a 16-13 lead. Another three-point run gave the Tritons a 22-16 lead before the Hawks rallied to get within 24-22 before an Olivia Klank kill ended the set.
In the second set, UMSL (12-2, 12-2 GLVC) won the first three points and seven of the first nine. However, back-to-back kills by Sydney Clark and Mattie Norris pulled Quincy within 17-16 before UMSL ran off five straight points, getting two kills from Charlotte Richards and two attack errors by the Hawks.
A seven-point run by the Tritons to start the third set buried the Hawks (13-6, 11-6 GLVC).
Norris led Quincy with 12 kills and 13 digs, while Emily Rehagen had nine kills and eight digs. Makayla Knoblauch finished with 24 assists, and Alaina Rothermich had 12 digs. The Hawks get the chance to rebound at 3 p.m. Saturday against Truman State at Pepsi Arena.
QUINCY
Trail Blazers rally for split
After suffering a 12-4 loss in the first game of Friday’s Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Heartland Community College, the John Wood Community College baseball team rallied for a 13-3, five-inning victory in the second game to earn the split.
The Trail Blazers (13-12, 4-2 MWAC) scored five runs in the first inning and tacked on five more in the second inning as Lucas Loos provided a bases-clearing double. Loos finished with two doubles and five RBIs.
John Wood finishes the four-game series with a doubleheader against Heartland on Saturday at the Corn Crib in Normal, Ill.
QUINCY
Hawks unable to generate offense
The Maryville women’s lacrosse team established a new program record for fewest goals allowed, limiting Quincy University to four goals in a 14-4 victory Friday night at QU Stadium. The Hawks scored twice in each half and were limited to nine shots in the first half.
The Saints (1-4) scored the first five goals before the Hawks’ Bianca Johnson scored an unassisted goal with 19:55 remaining in the half. Heaven-Lee Nichols scored an unassisted goal for the Hawks (2-4) with 10:27 to go in the half before Maryville tacked on four more goals.
Quincy’s Danielle Robinson scored the first goal of the second half with 25:14 to play, and Reece Nagao added an unassisted goal with 9:31 left. However, Maryville scored the final three goals.
QUINCY
Buckeyes’ offense can’t be stopped
The Ohio State University men’s volleyball team’s .385 attack percentage and 42 allowed it to sweep Quincy University 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action Friday night at Pepsi Arena. The Hawks hit at a .178 clip.
Nathan Lawton led the Hawks (4-12, 1-12 MIVA) with seven kills, while Yoran Raymaekers had 17 assists and Noam Hannoun had seven digs. Quincy wraps up its season against Ohio State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
DUBUQUE, Iowa
C-SC loses twice on walk-offs
The Culver-Stockton College baseball team suffered a pair of walk-off losses Friday against Clarke University in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, falling 17-15 in the first game and 6-5 in the second at AJ Spiegel Park.
In the opener, the Wildcats led 15-12 going into the seventh inning, but the Pride scored five runs with a walk-off, three-run home run from Tavan Shahidi with two outs. It was Clarke’s second home run of the inning. C-SC catcher Casey Downs went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs, while Alejandro Cardinale, Cody Dennis and Alex Harbin had three hits apiece as well.
In the nightcap, Harbin hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Dennis delivered an RBI double in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7. Clarke won it in the bottom of the inning with a bunt single following a one-out triple.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa
Wildcats swept to end road trip
The Culver-Stockton College softball ended a 10-game road swing by losing a pair of Heart of America Athletic Conference games Friday to Mount Mercy. The Wildcats fell 4-3 and 9-1 at the Plaster Athletic Complex to go 2-8 on the road trip.
In the first game, C-SC built a 3-0 lead as Baylee Schneider hit a solo home run in the second inning and Taryn Brown drilled a two-run double in the fourth inning. The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead, while the Wildcats got only two runners on base the final three innings and didn’t move either off first.
In the nightcap, the Wildcats (9-19, 6-10 Heart) were limited to four hits and committed two errors. Schneider went 2 for 2.