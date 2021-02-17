DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand View men’s basketball team defeated Culver-Stockton College 93-68 on Wednesday night in Heart of America Athletic Conference play behind some incredibly hot shooting.
The Vikings (11-9, 8-9 Heart) hit 7 of 9 threes in the first half to build a 51-36 halftime lead, and they hit 63 percent from behind the arc as a whole. The Wildcats (5-13, 4-13 Heart) had no such luck, making 6 of 20 threes for a 30 percent clip.
Javon Modester was the lone hot hand for C-SC, hitting 10 of 20 shots and finishing with 26 points for a career high. No other Wildcat reached double figures, with Kameron Worley following Modester with nine points.
Four players reached double figures for Grand View, led by Ryan Miller’s 29 points and 4-for-5 mark from three.
ST. LOUIS
No. 6 Missouri Baptist handles C-SC
The Culver-Stockton College men’s volleyball team fell to sixth-ranked Missouri Baptist in three sets on Wednesday, 22-15, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.
Akeel Oxley led the Wildcats (1-8, 1-7 Heart) with 14 kills, while Brody Hassel followed with eight and Kyle Browne added seven. Aidan McGuire led the team in assists with 16 and Browne also added 12 dishes.Miljan Kastratovic had 21 kills to pace Missouri Baptist (9-2, 7-2 Heart) while Kyle Merzweiler had 10 kills and Jason Harman had 44 assists.
QUINCY
Top-ranked Parkland takes care of John Wood
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team fell in straight sets to No. 1 Parkland 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday night.
Paige Knuffman had 11 kills to lead the Trail Blazers (5-4) while Maya Fuhrman had 12 assists and Belinda Torres added 12 digs defensively.