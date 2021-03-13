BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Quincy University freshman Jalon White became the first Hawk to ever win an NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field championship on Saturday, taking first in the 400 meter with a time of 47.36 seconds.
White set the new QU record, breaking the old record of 47.66 seconds.
Antonio Laidler also made history for the Hawks by taking seventh in the 60-meter dash in 6.89 seconds, the first-ever QU track athlete to earn All-American honors. White became the second to do so just minutes later.
QUINCY
Hawks drop GLVC doubleheader
The Quincy University baseball team wasn’t able to build off of momentum from Friday’s victory over Lewis, falling to the Flyers twice on Saturday 3-2 in the first game and 13-5 in game two.
Jay Hammel took the mound in game one for the Hawks and allowed four hits and three runs in five innings of work while striking out three and walking five. Nolan Roseman threw in relief, going four innings and allowing just one hit while striking out two. Jake Karaba picked up the win for Lewis, allowing five hits and two runs in six innings on the mound.
Lewis had five hits spread across five batters, with Anthony Rios going 1 for 2 with a run and two walks. Michael Nielsen was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Hawks.
The floodgates opened for the Flyers (4-3, 2-1 GLVC) in the second game. Lewis scored four runs in the third inning with runs bookending in the second and fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead. The Hawks (4-3, 1-2 GLVC) answered with three runs in the fifth, but Lewis bounced back with a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh inning and added three more in the ninth for good measure.
Jackson Dvorak finished with four RBIs for the Flyers, though he was 1 for 6 at the plate, and Anthon Cavalieri was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs sored. Lance Logsdon was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for the Hawks and Matt Westphal went 2 for 3 with a run and two walks drawn.
Logsdon took the loss, allowing five runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. Ben Davis was the victor, throwing three innings and allowing two hits and no runs for Lewis.
QU and Lewis will finish their weekend series on Sunday.
CANTON, Ill.
Trail Blazers split pair of region matches
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team defeated Spoon River 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 and lost to Parkland 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in two regional matchups on Saturday.
Isa Gasparini had a combined 30 assists and two aces for the Trail Blazers (9-9, 4-4) in the two games while Maya Fuhrman had 29 assists and a pair of aces. Paige Knuffman was the offensive leader with 28 kills in the two contests, and Giulia Ledda finished with 21 digs and 18 kills.
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
Hawks split GLVC opener
The Quincy University softball team made its debut in Great Lakes Valley Conference play on Saturday, splitting a doubleheader with Maryville by losing game one 5-1 and winning game two 2-1.
Bailee Highbarger picked up the win for the Hawks in the second game, throwing all seven innings while allowing one run and eight hits and striking out three with no walks. Chelsea Hooker was the offensive catalyst by going 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, and Casey Brennan was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Mac Kenzie Collier was saddled with the loss in game one, allowing nine hits and five runs with nine strikeouts in six innings of work. Six players recorded a hit in the loss, with Jayle Jennings going 1 for 3 with an RBI.
INDIANAPOLIS
Hawks split triangular
The Quincy University women’s volleyball team went 1-1 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference triangular on Saturday, defeating the host University of Indianapolis 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24 and falling to Missouri S&T 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22.
Emily Rehagen had 21 kills and nine digs against the Greyhounds while Mattie Norris had 16 kills and 14 digs and Makayla Knoblauch recorded 60 assists and 19 digs. Alyssa Grimm led the way in the loss to the Miners, recording 12 kills. Knoblauch had 32 assists in the loss and Sarah Blair had 17 digs.