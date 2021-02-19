CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team won its first game of the season Friday night, leading from start to finish in a 76-66 victory over Peru State in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Charles Field House.
The victory ended a 17-game overall losing streak, a 14-game conference losing streak and an eight-game home losing streak.
The Wildcats (1-16, 1-14 Heart) scored 22 of the game’s first 26 points. Ashley Nelson finished with career highs of 16 points and seven assists, while Taylor Green came off the bench to score a season-high 13 points. C-SC finished with 21 assists on 29 field goals.
ROSEMONT, Ill.
Hawks suffer two losses
The Quincy University softball team completed a season-opening four trip to the Lewis Dome Invitational with losses to Saginaw Valley State and Ferris State, a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schools. The Hawks lost 7-1 to the Cardinals and 3-2 to the Bulldogs.
Against Saginaw Valley State, Quincy gave up three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and trailed 7-0 before a small rally in the seventh inning. Ashley Gerber was hit by a pitch leading off and went to second on Kari Sarhage’s single. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and Taylor Downen singled to score Gerber with the Hawks’ lone run.
Morgan Tankersly suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs and nine hits in four innings. She struck out two and walked none. Downen had two of Quincy’s six hits.
Against Ferris State, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning off Jayle Jennings and made the lead last. The Hawks scored twice in the fifth as Jennings delivered a two-out, two-run single.
Jennings allowed one earned run and four hits in four innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Courtney Kernich and Chelsea Hooker had two hits apiece for the Hawks (1-3).
WARRENSBURG, Mo.
Hawks win three individual titles
Competing Friday at the University of Central Missouri Classic, the Quincy University men’s track team had three runners win individual events.
Dujuan Baker won the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.52 seconds. Antonio Laidler won the 200 dash in 22.33 seconds, edging QU teammate Jemini Archer by .05 seconds. In the 60 dash, Laidler finished second in 6.92 seconds. Joel Forbes won the 800 run in 1:59.17.
Ouekie Wright finish second in the 400 dash in 50.59 seconds.
LEBANON, Ill.
No. 14 Bearcats sweep Hawks
The nationally ranked McKendree men’s volleyball team completed a two-game sweep of Quincy University with a three-set sweep of Friday night’s match at the Harry Statham Sports Center, winning 25-22, 25-21, 25-16. The Hawks have lost six straight Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association matches.
Nathan Lawton led the Hawks (3-6) with 10 kills, while Noam Hannoun had 11 digs and Yoran Raymaekers dished out 23 assists.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.
No. 17 Rockhurst topples Quincy
The Quincy University men’s lacrosse team enjoyed its best offensive performance of the season, but it also allowed the most goals it has in a 15-6 loss to nationally ranked Rockhurst on Friday afternoon at Bourke Field. Jayme Brain had two goals and one assist for Quincy (0-3), while Preston Willman had one goal and two assists.
QUINCY
Lions dominate tennis duals
The Quincy University men’s and women’s tennis teams opened their spring season Friday at the Quincy Racquet Club, getting hammered by Lindenwood. The men lost 5-0 and the women lost 5-2.
Winning for the QU women were Lailia Leist-Alston 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Steffi Lao 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Lao and Makaela Hampton won 6-2.