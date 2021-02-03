MARSHALL, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team ran out of time. The Wildcats had plenty of opportunities.
Down by nine points with three minutes remaining in regulation, C-SC whittled Missouri Valley’s lead to three on Robert Fry II’s basket with 1:11 to play. The Wildcats had two chances in the 40 seconds that followed to cut into that deficit even further and failed.
That allowed Missouri Valley to make three free throws in the final 14 seconds to secure a 70-66 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Redmond Gym.
Trailing 65-56, the Wildcats’ Jim King hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and another from the left corner to get C-SC within 65-62 with 1:52 to play. The teams traded baskets with Fry making it a three-point game before Javon Modestor missed a jumper and Fry turned the ball over on the Wildcats’ next two possessions.
Neither team shot it well, both hovering around 38 percent from the field, but C-SC (5-8, 4-8 Heart) was undone by 14 turnovers. Missouri Valley committed just nine.
Ray Adams led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Michael Johnson added 12 and King had 10.
Trail Blazers win MWAC opener
QUINCY – The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team reacted to losing the first set Wednesday night the way Trail Blazers coach Madeleine Halford would hope.
They roared back. The Trail Blazers responded by sweeping the next three sets, knocking off Spoon River Community College 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference opener at the Student Activity Center.
Maggie Marable led JWCC (2-2) with 12 kills and six blocks, while Giulia Ledda had 12 kills, Belinda Torres had 13 digs and Maya Fuhrman had 24 assists.
Wildcats unable to keep pace
MARSHALL, Mo. — For the first 13 minutes Wednesday night, the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team had no issues going toe-to-toe with Missouri Valley, taking a 17-16 lead on Nya Taylor’s basket with 6:49 remaining in the first half.
Everything fell apart for the Wildcats after that. The Vikings closed the first half on a 20-5 run and parlayed it into a 74-55 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Redmond Gym.
Payton Curley led C-SC (0-12, 0-10 Heart) with 18 points and five rebounds, while Jada Summers added 16 points and five rebounds.