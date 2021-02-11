CANTON, Mo. — Cole Schwartz’s breakout performance happened at both ends of the floor.
That nearly allowed the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team to complete quite a comeback.
Trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half Thursday night, the Wildcats trimmed the deficit to three as Schwartz, the freshman guard from Payson, Ill., made four free throws as part of a career-high 18-point effort. However, his defensive play with a minute remaining in regulation gave C-SC the chance to tie the game.
Schwartz drew a charging foul on Evangel’s Edriel Martinborough with the Crusaders leading 78-75. However, C-SC’s Jim King missed a 3-pointer from the right corner with 46 seconds remaining and Evangel was able to hold on for an 82-78 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory at Charles Field house.
It is the fourth straight loss for the Wildcats (5-11, 4-10 Heart).
After the Crusaders’ Josh Pritchett scored on a layin as the shot clock buzzer sounded with 16 seconds remaining, the Wildcats’ Robert Fry converted on a three-point play with 11 seconds to go. Evangel followed with Cade Coffman making two free throws to ice the victory.
Fry finished with 18 points, and King added 16. Schwartz went 4 of 7 from 3-point range as the Wildcats were 11 of 26 from the perimeter.
Wildcats unable to end losing streak
A strong start and solid play over the first three quarters wasn’t enough to push the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team to its first victory of the season.
The Wildcats surged to a 12-2 lead out of the gate and trailed Evangel just 64-62 with 6:55 remaining in regulation, but an 11-3 by the Crusaders gave them an insurmountable lead and led to a 79-70 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Thursday night at Charles Field House.
C-SC sophomore forward Jada Summers recorded her second straight double-double with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Sophomore forward Nya Taylor scored a career-high 19 points. Senior guard Payton Curley added 18 points for the Wildcats (0-14, 0-11 Heart).