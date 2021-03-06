QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s soccer team wouldn’t be denied, no matter how many obstacles were placed in its path.
The Hawks scored the tying goal with 54 seconds remaining in regulation Friday, then won the game on Joel McIlroy’s rebound goal with two minutes remaining in overtime to score a 2-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Missouri-St. Louis at Legends Stadium.
Quincy (2-1) was forced to play a man down for the final 32 minutes of regulation and the overtime period after goalkeeper Michele Barletta was given a red card in the 58th minute after he took down an UMSL striker outside the penalty area on a breakaway. The game was scoreless at the time.
The Tritons grabbed the lead in the 81st minute when Mylz Barrington scored an unassisted goal. It took until the final minute for the Hawks to answer when a throw-in in Quincy’s end was quickly played forward and touched by Jack Rhead to Cole Hayes darting between two defenders.
Hayes pushed the ball wide to Alex Lehmann, who one-timed the shot to the left of the keeper to tie the game at 1.
In overtime, the Hawks’ Alsadiq Hasan was fouled about 3 yards above the box on the right wing. The free kick was played into the box and the Hawks’ initial shot was saved. However, the ball popped up and QU defender Joel McIlroy, who had moved up on the free kick, drove home the golden goal.
The Hawks (2-1) outshot the Tritons 13-4 overall and 4-2 in shots on goal and had a 7-3 edge in corner kicks. QU backup goalkeeper Christos Kalaitzis made the Hawks’ lone save.
QUINCY
Strong second half carries Hawks
The Quincy University women’s soccer team scored three second-half goals Friday night to erase a one-goal halftime deficit and pick up its first Great Lakes Valley Conference victory of the season, knocking off Missouri-St. Louis 3-2 at Legends Stadium.
Down 1-0 after allowing a penalty kick goal in the 17th minute, the Hawks (1-1-1) scored the equalizer in the 50th minute as Grace Hilbing scored an unassisted goal. It was the Hawks’ first goal of the season, coming after 250 scoreless minutes.
The second goal didn’t take as long. Less than three minutes later, Hilbing had the assist as senior midfielder Mary Maloney gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead. Paige Anderson scored in the 68th minute, two minutes ahead of UMSL making it a one-goal game with Casey Clark’s goal.
The Hawks outshot the Tritons 11-4 overall, had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks and an 11-8 advantage in fouls. Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt made one save for the Hawks.