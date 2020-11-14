CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer team fell behind 1-0 in the 16th minute of Saturday’s Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup with MidAmerica Nazarene and couldn’t recover, as the Wildcats fell 3-0 at Poulton Stadium.
Brylee Johnson put the Pioneers (7-3-2, 7-2-2 Heart) ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute off an assist from Alyssa Ward, then Rachel Slack made it 2-0 for MidAmerica Nazarene with a goal just out of halftime in the 48th minute.
The Pioneers went ahead 3-0 in the 65th minute off of the foot of Itzia Rodriguez, then C-SC (3-7-1, 3-7-1 Heart) finally got on the board in the 76th minute on a breakaway goal from Isabella Aranda. The Wildcats attempted just five total shots while the Pioneers had 16 shots, 13 on goal.
C-SC goalkeeper Courtney Crogran recorded 10 saves and allowed three goals in 90 minutes between the posts, while Kailee Barnhard made three saves and allowed one goal for the Pioneers.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats blanked at home
The Culver-Stockton College men’s soccer team failed to score in a 2-0 shutout loss to MidAmerica Nazarene in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Poulton Stadium on Saturday.
The game was a scoreless tie at the half and remained that way 20 minutes into the second half until Winder Pessoa put the Pioneers (9-4, 9-3 Heart) ahead 1-0 in the 67th minute on a penalty kick. Jayedon Manswell doubled that lead just three minutes later, scoring off of a cross from the right corner by Luis Martinez in the 69th minute to put MidAmerica Nazarene ahead 2-0.
The Wildcats (1-10, 1-9 Heart) were outshot 26-5, with just two shot going on goal, both from Lewis Fairley. Goalkeeper Ryan Houston made 11 saves in 90 minutes while allowing two scores.
DES MOINES, Iowa
Vikings sail past Wildcats in second half
At halftime, the Culver-Stockton College football team held a 21-16 lead on undefeated and Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division leading Grand View, and after a 21-yard touchdown pass from KB Blair to Jordan Grant to start the third quarter, the Wildcats held a 28-16 advantage.
The Vikings made quick work of that lead, however, scoring twice in a three-minute span to retake the lead at 30-28 on their way to a 44-28 victory at Williams Stadium.
Grand View (6-0, 3-0 Heart North) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two field goals by Nathan Hamilton and a C-SC safety. The Wildcats (1-3, 0-2 Heart North) got on the board early in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Grant, but the Vikings answered right back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Sullivan to Avery Gates. A 2-point conversion put Grand View ahead 16-7 with 9:30 remaining before halftime.
C-SC took over the rest of the half, with Jake McCann returning a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-14 and Blair busting a 52-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats ahead just before halftime.
A nine play, 75 yard drive out of halftime capped by Blair’s touchdown toss to Grant allowed C-SC to extend its lead, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.
The Vikings outgained the Wildcats 433-308, though C-SC did dominate time of possession with 32:04 minutes. Blair finished 14-of-30 passing with 133 yards and a touchdown, while Sullivan had 264 yards and two touchdowns on a 13-of-26 line.
Grant ran 24 times for 114 yards, and Jensen Gates led Grand View with 114 yards on 11 carries. Byron Fisher and Dalton Huffman each intercepted Sullivan passes, and Aubre Sanders led the Wildcats defense with five tackles and a sack.