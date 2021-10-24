QUINCY — Quincy University inducted four individuals and two teams into its Sports Hall of Fame Saturday.
Frank Vinciguerra was a four-year letterman and three-time NAIA National Champion (1973, 1974 and 1975) with the men's soccer team. He scored 33 career goals and helped the Hawks to a 69-11-4 record during his tenure in a QU uniform.
Vinciguerra was selected to the NAIA National Tournament Team in 1974, 1975 and 1976. He shared the Top Offensive Player in 1973’s Mart Heinen Invitational Tournament during his freshman season. By his senior year in 1976, Vinciguerra was selected as one of three team captains, made Second Team NAIA District 20 All-Star Team, and was an All-Illinois Team Honorable Mention. After his final season, Vinciguerra was selected by the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 1976 in the North American Soccer League.
Murphy Grant played football at QQU from 1993-96. Grant was the team's only two-way player as he played corner, wide receiver and was a punt returner. Grant held the QU record for most career interceptions, with 12 in his four-year career for ten years until his record was broken in 2006.
Grant also accumulated a 22-15 record at QU and still holds the single-game interceptions record when he picked off three passes against Winona State in 1996. Grant was a team captain in three of his four seasons, was named the team’s Defensive MVP in his senior year and earned Second Team All-IBC honors in three straight seasons (1994-96). He completed his Hawk career with 172 total tackles, 113 solo tackles, 59 assisted tackles and 12 interceptions.
Jennifer Hackett was a member of the women’s soccer team from 1993-96. She ended her Hawk career with 55 career starts, 36 goals and nine assists.
At the time of her last season played, she was second all-time on QU’s scoring list. She also helped QU women’s soccer to a national ranking in all four seasons. As a freshman Hackett was voted as the team’s best midfielder and best newcomer by her teammates. She also made second-team All-South Region in her first collegiate season.
In 1992, Hackett was voted as co-MVP of the team, and she earned first-team All-South Region. She scored nine goals in nine games before her sophomore campaign was cut short because of injury. In 1993, she returned from injury and was named a team co-captain while scoring four goals with two assists. In her senior year, Hackett was the recipient of the Mart Heinen Award for Excellence in Athletics, was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player, and helped lead QU to its first NCAA National Tournament appearance. Hackett scored two goals in the tournament to help lead the Hawks to a Final Four appearance. She scored 16 goals with a pair of assists in her final season. Hackett ended her career with a 44-16-3 record.
The 1994 women’s soccer team was coached by Bill Postiglione and held a record of 13-4-1. Postiglione won the Central Region Coach of the Year as he led QU’s 1994 squad to the program’s first-ever NCAA DII Final Four.
The team was led by Camie Bechtold, who recorded 22 goals. The Hawks made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since transitioning from NAIA and defeated Presbyterian 3-2 in overtime in the first round but were defeated by Regis 3-1 in the semifinal round. The 1994 team outscored their opponents 76-26, with goals scored setting program record that still stands.
The 1995 women’s soccer team built off the success of the previous season by going 15-5-1 and making back-to-back NCAA DII Final Four appearances. Their 15 wins was a new program record that stood until 2006. All-American Camie Bechtold set numerous program records in the 1995 season that still stand, including most goals in a season (24) and most points in a season (55). Ashley Kreis set the record for most assists in a season with 13, and that record stood until it was tied in 2013.
Roger Hull was the 2021 Meritorious Inductee.
Hull has been a member of the Mart Heinen Club and supported Quincy University and QU Athletics for more than 30 years. He was awarded the club’s Volunteer of the Year Award two times, first in 1999 then as recently as 2016. Hull is heavily involved with concessions at QU soccer, football, basketball, baseball and volleyball games. Hull also is responsible for the acceptance and delivery of products, stocking coolers and making sure the Mart Heinen Club has the correct amount of products at each concession stand. “If Roger was not involved with concessions, they would not run as smoothly as they do,” said current Mart Heinen treasurer Vivian Funke. “We all rely on him to make sure we don't run out of anything before an event is over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.