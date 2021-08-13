QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University has announced that women’s and men’s swimming will be added to QU’s varsity intercollegiate athletic programs, with an anticipated start of competition in Fall 2022.
“The United States recently won an impressive 30 Olympic medals for swimming,” said QU President Brian McGee. “However, despite the remarkable number of youth swimmers in this country, some universities have eliminated swimming programs in recent years. We are proud to add women’s and men’s swimming as the thirteenth and fourteenth Olympic sports at QU and to provide new opportunities to these student-athletes.”
Swimming is a top-10sport for high school student-athletes, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, and the sport has steadily grown in popularity over the past decade.
Currently, the Great Lakes Valley Conference houses 10 men’s and nine women’s swimming and diving teams, with more than 400 student-athletes expected to participate in the 2022 conference championships.
In April, the University of Southern Indiana announced they will be adding swimming and diving in 2022, making them the 11th swimming member in the GLVC. QU will be the 12th institution to sponsor swimming in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, beginning in Fall 2022. QU will not sponsor diving competition.
“We are thrilled to implement swimming as part of our sport offerings at Quincy University,” said athletic director Josh Rabe. “This will allow us to attract new students to our campus who will represent QU in the sport they love. At a time when several universities nationwide have eliminated their swimming programs, we recognize the pressing need for more opportunities for student-athletes in this Olympic sport.”
QU’s swim team will practice and compete in the QU’s Health and Fitness Center Pool, a facility with the potential to host meets in the future. The newest Hawk athletic program will compete in the winter months. Fans can expect about 10 events a year, including the GLVC Championships that are usually held in February.
Women’s swimming had its inaugural year at Quincy University in 2016-2017. The program was suspended in 2017.
Recruitment of a new swimming coach and the inaugural class of student-athletes will begin immediately.