QUINCY — Senior Lauren Crane scored two goals, and QU’s women’s soccer team kept a clean sheet to earn a 2-0 win on Friday (Oct 22) night at Legends Stadium.
The Hawks came out with urgency on the offensive end, and it paid off when Lauren Crane buried a goal in the 20th minute. The Hawks took a 1-0 lead.
Quincy’s defense protected that advantage for the entire first 45 minutes and headed into halftime with a one goal load.
In the second half, Crane struck again in the 80th minute after a handball by Rockhurst in their own defensive box. Crane executed the penalty kick to put QU ahead by two.
Quincy had total 21 shots including 13 on goal. Crane and Morgan Evans each paced QU with three shots on goal.
Oliva Kindt made five saves in 90 minutes and earned the shutout victory for QU.
Seven different Hawks tallied a shot on goal, all coming from the starting eleven.
Next Up:
The Hawks will host William Jewell on Sunday (Oct 24) for Senior Day. Stay tuned to QUHawks.com for updated start times with incoming weather on Sunday.
