QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team’s balanced and versatile offensive attack has led to a top-10 national ranking and continued success.
Friday night, those went hand in hand.
The Hawks, ranked ninth in the NCAA Division II national poll, had four players record six or more kills as they swept Maryville 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match at Pepsi Arena.
Quincy established its rhythm immediately, bolting to a 9-2 lead and 13-4 advantage in the first set. A back-and-forth second set changed when the Hawks grabbed a 20-17 lead and rode the advantage to the two-point victory. In the third set, the Hawks turned a 6-6 tie into a 21-13 advantage before finishing off the match.
Emily Rehagen led the Hawks with 12 kills and nine digs, while Mattie Norris had 10 kills and nine digs. Makayla Knoblauch finished with 32 assists and 12 digs.
FORT WAYNE, Ind.
Hawks stumble on first road trip
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team’s first road trip of the season resulted in a 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne in Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action Friday night.
Down 8-3 out of the gate in the first set, the Hawks lost the first two sets before dominating the third set, pushing out to a 20-12 lead and winning the final four points. However, the Hawks managed just six kills on 32 attempts in the fourth set.
Outside hitter Omari Wheeler led Quincy with 17 kills and five digs. Yoran Raymaekers had 23 assists and nine digs, while Noam Hannoun had 13 digs.
QUINCY
Trail Blazers sweep home match
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team evened its record at 4-4 with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 victory over St. Louis Community College on Friday night at the Student Activity Center. Paige Knuffman led JWCC with 10 kills on just 12 attempts, while Belinda Torres had 11 digs and Maya Fuhrman had 19 assists.
DES MOINES, Iowa
Wildcats struggle against No. 1 Vikings
The Grand View men’s volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, steamrolled past another Heart of America Athletic Conference foe, blitzing Culver-Stockton College 25-11, 25-19, 25-18. The Wildcats (1-7) managed just a .018 attack percentage with Akeel Oxley leading the way with five kills.