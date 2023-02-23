COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is in rare territory.
Arch is now a four-time MSHSAA state wrestling champion, winning the Class 1 state wrestling title in the 150-pound weight division.
In the championship round, Arch pinned Brookfield's Colton Parn in 1:36.
Elly Lorensen placed second in the Class 1 girls state 145-pound weight division, giving Palmyra is first girls state medalist.
Luke Lawson placed sixth overall in the Class 1 boys state 106-pound weight division.
Brown County falls to Havana in sectional final
The Brown County girls basketball team fell to Havana 40-34 in the Class 1A Abingdon Sectional on Thursday night.
Brown County finishes the season with a 31-4 record.
Canton advances to district final
Canton is moving on after defeating Scotland County 62-40 in the Class 2 District 6 girls basketball semifinal on Thursday at Schuyler County High School.
The Lady Tigers raced out to a 21-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 37-24 by halftime.
Sophomore Macy Glasgow led Canton in scoring with 15 points. Nariah Clay added 14 points, while Kielyn Ott racked up 11 points.
Canton (20-7) will face Schuyler County (22-5) in the district championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
South Shelby flies past Highland
South Shelby is looking to defend its district crown after defeating Highland 40-29 in the Class 3 District 6 girls basketball semifinal on Thursday.
The Lady Birds took a 26-14 lead to halftime, but Highland made a second half push and brought it within a seven-point gap by the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Cougars were unable to get any closer, with South Shelby limiting Highland to just four points in the fourth quarter.
Seniors Miranda Patterson and Kaylee Gaines led South Shelby in scoring with 12 points each.
Highland senior Ansley Bringer scored a team-high 14 points, while freshman Addy Abell racked up nine points.
Highland finishes the season with a 15-13 record and will graduate Bringer and Morgan Keith.
South Shelby (23-4) will face Palmyra (24-4) in the district championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Monroe City.
North Shelby defeats La Plata in semifinals
The North Shelby girls basketball team defeated La Plata 64-35 in the Class 1 District 11 semifinal on Thursday.
Caroline Linberger led the No. 3 ranked Lady Raiders in scoring with 25 points.
North Shelby (24-3) will face Atlanta (19-9) in the district championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Hannibal falls to Bowling Green
Hosting Bowling Green and Hannibal wrapped up their boys basketball regular season on Thursday, with the Bobcats defeating Pirates 46-37.
Bobcats junior Zach Gibson scored a team-high 12 points. Marcus Starks added 11 points and Gunner Bryant put up 10 points.
Pirates senior Jacob Hickman scored a team-high 12 points, while C.J. Anderson racked up nine points.
Bowling Green (14-10) will face Winfield (10-16) in the opening round of the Class 4 District 7 Tournament at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Hannibal (8-17) will face Fort Zumwalt South (19-6) in the opening round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hawks keep battling, defeat Bearcats
With the Quincy University women's basketball team fighting for a spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, every game is important.
QU raced out to a fast start and came away with a 78-64 win over Southwest Baptist University.
The Hawks had a 37-19 lead over its conference foe by halftime.
Beth Matas Martin led QU in scoring with 23 points, while coming away with six boards, a steal and three assists.
Cymirah Williams racked up 19 points, a team-high 15 rebounds, two assists and a block.
Sarah Nelson chipped in with 13 points, four boards, a block and a steal.
QU (12-15, 8-11) will face Rockhurst University on the road in the regular season finale on Saturday, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.
QU falls short to conference foe
The Quincy University men's basketball team fell to Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Southwest Baptist University 81-61 on the road Thursday, a disappointing loss as both teams are in the hunt for the conference tournament.
Jeremiah Coakley paced the QU offense with 16 points, while Zion Richardson racked up 12 points and seven boards.
QU (14-13, 10-9) will close out the regular season on Saturday, traveling to face Rockhurst University for a 3 p.m. game.
Lady Cats fall to Louisiana
The Bowling Green girls basketball team fell to Louisiana in the Class 3 District 5 semifinal on Thursday at Duchesne High School.
Bowling Green finishes the season with a 13-14 record and will graduate Grace Deters and Kaelynn Womack.
