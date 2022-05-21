QUINCY – A two-hour delay Saturday morning at the outset of the City Golf Championship at Westview Golf Course did little to derail the title hopes of first round leaders Preston Bennett, Rilee West, and Sophia Gold, who shot 67, 67, and 73, respectively, to lead men’s and women’s divisions after 18 holes of play.
Seven foursomes had teed off before the horn sounded shortly after 8 a.m. to signal play had been halted due to lightning strikes in the area.
“Any time we see that (lightning), the golfers have to come off the course,” said George Schrage, assistant director of golf for the Quincy Park District. “My seventh group hit their tee shots, we saw the lightning, and I couldn’t let them go.”
A rain gauge at Hole No. 9 measured one-quarter of an inch at noon. Schrage said the condition of the course was dry enough to play prior to the delay and “we knew it would be softer (after the rain), but it was still certainly playable.”
At 4-under-par, Bennett and West lead Alex McCulla (70) and Dyland Hoscher (70) by three shots while Jimmie Patterson and eight-time City champion Adam Pfeiffer are four shots off the pace at 71. Brad Niemann and Aaron Neff round out the top eight in the men’s Championship flight at 73.
Bennett and West were scheduled to tee of at 9:50 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. before the delay bumped their start times back two hours.
Defending champion Scott Gilliland is 11 strokes off the pace at 78.
Gold leads Laci Novosel (78) and Saya Geisendorfer (84) in the women’s division.
Bennett, West, McCulla and Hoschar will be paired in Sunday’s final round, with a scheduled tee time of 10:20 a.m.
The foursome of Patterson, Pfeiffer, Niemann and Neff are scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m.
Gold, Novosel and Geisendorfer will tee at 7:10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.