Life in the fast lane: Liberty driver Reed Wolfmeyer makes every lap a winning one

QUINCY — The resurrection of Adams County Speedway has brought a lot of “new” to the .29-mile oval this summer.
New leasers, a new name and new fans have helped transform the Gem City staple.
And a regular at the formerly Quincy Raceways has become a new top-contender in 2022.
Meet Reed Wolfmeyer.
Wolfmeyer, a 24-year-old racer from Liberty, has turned quite a few heads after the racing oval’s two-year hiatus. Through 12 races at Adams County Speedway, Wolfmeyer has garnered 11 top-10 finishes, including six top-fives, a stark contrast from his results before the track closed.
In comparison, Wolfmeyer had only four top-fives in his previous 19 starts at the speedway in 2018 and 2019.
What’s helped Wolfmeyer produce these results this season in the IMCA Sport Mod class? Experience, according to the five-year racer.
“You just try and keep adapting every year, keep learning and the best thing you can do is keep trying new things and seeing what sticks, what works and what doesn’t,” Wolfmeyer said. “Kind of knowing adjustments, knowing what to run and, overall, how to drive it a lot better.”
During the Quincy racetrack’s pause, Wolfmeyer raced at a few different tracks but became a mainstay at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. There, he drove his way to six top-ten finishes at what Wolfmeyer called a “tricky” oval.
Wolfmeyer says his laps around the Iowa raceway and a better-handling car have also helped him succeed this season.
“If you can run up there well, you can run anywhere,” Wolfmeyer said. “Racing up there the past two years has really evolved me because you’re racing against really top-tier talent up there in Iowa. You start to learn your car and your feel so much more there than at a tight little bullring like this.”
However, the competition doesn’t get much easier at Adams County Speedway. Wolfmeyer says other drivers at the speedway are “top-notch” and up to seven different racers can win on any given night.
This includes the likes of points-leader Adam Birck and two-time 2022 feature winner Logan Cumby, who have become friends of Wolfmeyer. Both drivers say they can tell Wolfmeyer has improved quite a bit this season and he brings good competition to the dirt oval every Sunday.
“He’s not afraid to mix it up a little bit. He’s aggressive and he’s cautious all the same which is what you need to be,” Birck said. “When you follow somebody and you’re like ‘man, how’d they do that?’ and that’s what I see with him.”
Birck also says Wolfmeyer’s talent and motivation make him excited for what lies ahead for the young driver.
“He’s young, and he’s energetic, and it’s the way I used to be when I was his age and I can kind of see a little bit of me in him as far as he goes about the racing part of it,” Birck said. “He’s definitely going to be a guy to watch in the next coming years at Quincy.”
Off the track, Birck says Wolfmeyer likes to laugh and joke quite a bit even after a hard-fought race. According to Cumby, Wolfmeyer is simply a fun guy and a good competitor.
“He’s a fun time, he’s a funny person, he likes to have fun just like a lot of racecar drivers do,” Cumby said. “He definitely understands the cost and the kind of work it takes. He’s not one to be dirty. He wants everyone to be as clean as we can.”
While Wolfmeyer is a top driver week in and week out, there is one hump he has yet to conquer – winning a feature.
Wolfmeyer has finished as high as second this season, finishing runner-up at Adams County Speedway July 3 and in his one appearance at Lee County Speedway June 3. However, many believe Wolfmeyer’s first win is just right around the corner.
“(I’m) trying my best to get up there and get it done,” Wolfmeyer said. “Just gaining more experience to make the right moves at the right time whenever the race comes down to the wire, I think will help me get it done.”
But one of the more special things about this season for Wolfmeyer is returning to his home track. With the reopening of Adams County Speedway, Wolfmeyer says the 10-minute drive from his Liberty home has been convenient for friends and family to watch him race.
And the packed stands and filled lineups every Sunday night just add the cherry on top for the young racer.
“This is by far my favorite track, it’s always been slick and smooth, and I prefer the smaller tracks,” Wolfmeyer said. “Everybody’s happy to be here, everybody wants to be here, the promoters are killing it with the purses and track prep,
“It’s been great to be back.”
