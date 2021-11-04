QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s and women’s bowling teams will host a fundraising event on Sunday at Casino Lanes in Quincy.
Beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the school’s bowlers will join public teams for two games. The cost for the event is $40 per team of four, including shoe rental, with all ages welcome. Each game will have a different QU bowler playing with the teams.
Nicholas Bohanan is the head coach for both QU teams. He said the opportunity to show the community how his teams perform.
“Currently, all of our competitions are on the road, which gives our fans limited ability to see the teams in action,” Bohanan said. “We feel it is important to host an event that draws attention and awareness of our athletes to the QU and Quincy communities as well as inspire kids to find an interest in bowling.”
Along with the bowling, the event will feature a 50/50 drawing, a raffle and bake sale, and QU bowling t-shirt sales. All proceeds will go to support the Quincy University bowling program.
For more information and to register for the event, please email Coach Bohanan at bohanni@quincy.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.