Quincy quickly becoming top-tier youth tournament draw

QUINCY — If you had asked Kaylee Hinkamper or Mike Bruns three years ago whether Quincy could become a travel tournament destination for youth softball, baseball and basketball teams, their combined response likely would have been a resounding, “Yes!”
Followed quickly by, “When can you get here, and how soon will you be back?”
Hinkamper, the director of Facilities and Rentals at Quincy University, and Bruns, director of Programs Services for the Quincy Park District, are two of the key players in the city’s recent emergence as a popular host of weekend sporting events for team competition in the aforementioned sports.
For example, QU and John Wood Community College will be the host sites for “The Battle at Quincy,” an estimated 50-team high school and youth basketball event organized by Missouri-based Hoops Midwest for the weekend of May 21-22.
At QU, Hinkamper is planning to use four courts for 40 games per day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It fits in well with our schedule, the Hoops Midwest team is great to work with, and it’s a showcase for the University in terms of bringing parents and potential student athletes to campus,” Hinkamper said.
The May event in Quincy will be the second in three months for Hoops Midwest owner and co-founder Mike Edwards, who brought his travel basketball tournament show to town in February and was bowled over by the quality and quantity of team participation as well as the universal welcome from area businesses and organizations.
“The February event was everything we’d hoped it would be, and we’re anticipating more of the same in May and July (23-24, “The Quincy Challenge”),” Edwards said during a recent phone interview. “We first became aware of Illinois teams — and the interest in our events — about two years ago, when things were shutting down there due to the pandemic.
“At that time we were looking for new areas to harvest, and Quincy fit into the game plan because of its geographic location and its facilities availability. Typically that’s our biggest concern; in Quincy, we know we have it covered in two buildings that are fairly close in distance.”
The same could be said for the many softball and baseball teams that will travel to Quincy this spring and summer to participate in the QTown Tournament events.
The three all-turf fields at Moorman and Wavering parks — Pepsi Field, Avenue of the Lights Field, and Blessing Field — provide the ideal setting for a full lineup of games in several divisions, all in one weekend. For example, this weekend the Tri State AA baseball championship has attracted 14 registered teams in the 9A/AA, 10A/AA and 12A/AA divisions. The games begin at 8 a.m. Saturday; the last one Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The QTown Tournaments schedule has expanded this year to include events on 15 consecutive weekends from April through July. Tournament Director Darin Dodd said he has 200 team registrations thus far; his goal for a spring-summer schedule is to register as many as 300 teams.
“There’s room to play and we can handle that number,” said Dodd, now in his third year of organizing QTown Tournaments. “Our affiliations with Game7 Baseball and USSSA have really helped grow the events.”
Bruns believes facility availability, and additional park district amenities, combine to make Quincy a popular destination on the travel team tournament tour — both in-state and out-of-state.
“Number one, people don’t always have a chance to play on turf fields, like they do here,” Bruns said. “Plus, we have many other things to do at our parks (Moorman and Wavering).
“A lot of times if the whole family comes to the tournament, and brother or sister is not playing, they’re bored. We have disc golf, batting cages, walking trails. A lot for a family to do between games, all in one place.”
Which isn’t always the case when travel teams arrive at baseball- or softball-only complexes.
“Oftentimes when you go to a tournament, baseball fields and concession stands are all there is … you’re stuck there and don’t have any time to leave,” Bruns said. “Now, there are other activities they can do at our parks, which is nice for everybody.”
Dodd said the partnerships with area hotels and restaurants has been invaluable.
“From what I hear from other coaches, these events have generated a lot of positive feedback,” Dodd said. “Teams from out of town come here and get treated well, and they tell me they’d like to come back. That’s always a good thing to hear.”
