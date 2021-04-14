QUINCY
The physical maturation that comes with age has given Tanner Anderson a little bit of a size advantage over his older brother, Seth.
That doesn’t equal an edge in toughness, tenacity and guile.
There are just certain aspects younger brothers can’t overcome.
“Yeah, he can get the better of me. It’s hard for me to say that,” said Tanner Anderson, a sophomore forward on the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team and two years younger than his Saint Louis University-bound brother. “The older brother always picks on the younger brother and gets him going.”
An older brother also paves the path and brings the younger brother along for the ride.
Seth Anderson has clearly done that, too.
In the fall of 2019, the Anderson brothers helped the Raiders finish third in the Class 1A state tournament, combining for 38 goals and 19 assists. This spring, they’ve been infinitely more prolific.
Heading into the final two games of a 15-game, pandemic-shrunk spring season, the Andersons have combined for 55 goals with both brothers netting at least one goal each in 12 of the 13 games. It’s created a record-setting legacy for Seth and a target for Tanner to chase.
Seth has scored 78 career goals, breaking the previous mark of 64 goals set by 1979 graduate Gary Koetters despite missing his sophomore season with a knee injury and being limited by a shortended schedule this spring.
He has a goal in all 13 games this season and has scored in 14 consecutive games overall, dating back to the third-place game at the state tournament in 2019. That breaks the consecutive-games-with-a-goal record of nine set by Chris Mackenzie in 1986.
He has eight hat tricks in that span.
“Watching Seth go through three or four defenders at a time, it’s almost mesmerizing,” QND senior midfielder Gunner Kurk said. “It’s also fun because he’s a game-changer. He helps us win games. Even when we seem down and out, he’ll get us back in the game. He’s always there to lift us up. He’s a great teammate.”
And he’ll be remembered as one of the best offensive talents this tradition-rich program has produced.
Seth Anderson’s 34 goals this season rank second in program history for single-season scoring, trailing only Koetters and his 47 goals in 1978. The 30 goals Anderson scored as a junior is the fourth most in a single season. He ranks in the top 15 in single-season assists as well.
It’s the kind of career getting mentioned alongside the likes of Mark Thomas, Kevin Koetters, John Prow and Mike Drew.
“I think he’s probably the best,” Raiders coach Greg Reis said when asked where Anderson fits in the pantheon of QND greats. “He’s definitely top two or three. I’d say he’s the best guy to come through here. There’s been a lot of nice players that have come through here over the years and some guys with some pretty high pedigree stuff.
“Seth’s right there. He’s complete. I could play him at a center back and he’d be just as tenacious as he is when he’s playing up top.”
The thing that sets him apart above all else is his competitiveness.
“Anytime, whether it’s video games or anything else, he doesn’t like to be beat,” Tanner Anderson said. “He’s a competitive guy. Whether it’s card games or whatever we’re playing at home and having fun with family, he always wants to be first. He never wants to lose.
“It carries over to the soccer field. He works his butt off out there. He wants to win just as bad as anyone else, if not more.”
That holds true during practice as much as it does during games.
“What people don’t see at practice is if we’re running sprints, he wants to be No. 1,” Reis said. “He makes sure he’s No. 1. He just takes care of the game. He’s got the intangibles that make really good players great players, and that biggest one is being so competitive.
“He works his socks off, whether it’s at a game or at practice. I have to reel him in at practice to keep him from running himself to death. He’s tireless.”
Such a competitive desire is part of his DNA.
“He doesn’t get as many accolades for his competitiveness because everyone is wowed by his skills, but he hates losing,” Reis said.
It makes those around him rise to the occasion, too.
His brother is a prime example. Tanner Anderson has 21 goals this season, setting the single-season record for a sophomore and putting him on pace to challenge his older brother’s records. Should he approach those marks in the next year or two, he will look back and know where the drive to reach those heights was born.
Right in the Anderson family backyard.
“We just kind of know where each other is going to be,” Tanner said. “It comes from growing up together. Always having fun in the house, always having fun in the backyard, always going out practicing together. It’s all been a lifestyle.”
It’s a lifestyle they love and embrace, similar to the way they have embraced the opportunity to play side by side this season.
“Going into this year and not being sure I’d have a sophomore season and he’d have a senior season, I didn’t know if we’d ever be able to play together,” Tanner said. “You don’t take it for granted. Every game we’ve played, we wanted to enjoy every moment of it with it being our last season together.”
It’s truly been unforgettable.{/div}