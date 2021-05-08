There’s no better way to get to know a community than by working at its newspaper. Particularly in the sports department.
You get to see every side of the people you live near when you cover their sports teams. You see how the community handles success, and how it responds to adversity. You see the ugly sides, sure, but also the incredibly bright sides as well.
I’ve had the opportunity to get to know four communities in the last six years while covering their schools and sports, and it’s been more rewarding than I could have ever imagined.
That makes it all the more hard to say goodbye.
As soon as I realized I wasn’t going to be an NFL player, there’s nothing else I’ve wanted to do than be a sports reporter. I knew that, if I couldn’t be playing the game, I wanted to cover it. And I’ve been blessed to actually hold my dream job. There’s plenty of people who don’t even get an opportunity to do what they love for a living, day-in and day-out.
But it hasn’t been the work that has made this my dream job. It’s been the people. The players. The coaches. The fans and readers.
It’s all about building relationships, and I’ve built relationships with people across five different states while covering their kids, working tirelessly and routinely pulling 12 hour days, six or seven days a week to get the job done.
The kind words I’ve received over the last week since announcing my exit from the Herald-Whig sports department as well as the world of journalism have been uplifting. A coach recently told me, “I’m not sure if congratulations or condolences are in order,” and I’d be lying if I said I knew the answer either.
On the one hand, I’m incredibly sad that my journalistic career is coming to an end. This will always be the most rewarding work of my life, and I’m not sure anything else I will do professionally will look favorable in comparison.
On the other, there’s a lot of change coming rapidly to my household. My wife and I are expecting our first child in October, and we are settling down in Kansas City, where we plan to stay a while and not change states every two years like I’ve had to in order to move up in this business.
My wife, Amanda, has been my rock during this entire journalistic journey. She met me while I was making 7 cents per word covering Niwot High School in Colorado for the Left Hand Valley Courier. She did the long-distance thing with me when I up and moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, for my first daily journalist job.
She followed me to Marshalltown, Iowa, after completing her masters degree, and nine months later she married me and we moved to Quincy. It’s now time I return that favor and give her the attentive husband and parenting partner she deserves.
This will forever be the place my family started. The people of this city and of the tri-state area have accepted me and shown me their passions for their sports and for their schools. It’s been an absolute honor and the thrill of a lifetime covering this wonderful sports area, and I will cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made here and all my other stops over the last six years for the rest of my life.
Who knows? Maybe in a couple of years I will get the itch to bust out the camera and notepad to cover something for the Whig if anyone is playing in the Kansas City area. Never say never.
All I know is, I’m glad I got an opportunity to get to be a part of this sports scene, and if I had to have a final resting place for my sports journalism career, I’m glad it was here.