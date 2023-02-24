QUINCY -- All it took was some confidence from Raiders senior point guard Jake Hoyt to get Quincy Notre Dame going.
Hoyt opened up the Class 2A regional championship game against West Hancock with a 3-pointer that put momentum behind the Raiders sails.
"It helped us get off to a good start," Hoyt said. "I've been struggling from the 3-point line, but they keep giving me the ball and keep trusting me to make that shots. My teammates trust me and I trust them."
Hoyt would lead QND in scoring with 17 points, helping the Raiders come away with a 63-46 win over the Titans to advance to win the regional title.
QND had two other players reach double figures in scoring -- Alex Connoyer with 15 points and Jake Wallingford with 12 points.
It was even more special that it was the final game at The Pit for Hoyt and QND's six other seniors.
"I don't even know how to explain it," Hoyt said. "It's something surreal. I played here all four years and this is my home. Winning a big game in my last time ever playing on this floor is something special."
For West Hancock, the 3-point game was not as successful as it was during their regional semifinal win over Macomb on Wednesday.
Titans head coach Jeff Dahl said the Titans average as many 3-point attempts and 2-pointers.
"We passed some (3-pointers) up really early and I don't know why," Dahl said. "When we start passing them up, it hurts us."
Another factor in West Hancock's loss was QND's depth and physicality.
"I don't know why, but (QND) are way more physical at home than they are on the road," Dahl said. "It's not even close from the games I've watched. So whatever (reason) that is, it's to their advantage to be at home. They play better."
Hoyt scored eight points during the first quarter and Connoyer added another five points to help QND sprint out to a 17-8 lead by quarter's end.
QND head coach Kevin Meyer said he talked with his players about teamwork and other contributions besides scoring.
"If Jake only scores eight points, but has seven assists, we can live with that," Meyer said. "That's key for us. That's 19 points. Whatever we can get that's a scoring contribution and not just points because that's what makes him a cornerstone. As a guy who's been her a long time knowing what we are trying to run and do."
Titans senior Nate Jacquot scored six of eight points for West Hancock during the first quarter.
West Hancock senior Bryan Gerhardt drained a pair of 3-pointers during the second quarter and the Titans came within five points of QND's lead at one point.
However, QND would take a 29-20 lead to halftime with the help of seven points during the second quarter from senior Jackson Stratton.
The Titans only scored four points during the second and third quarters that were not 3-pointers, with a bucket and two free throws.
"One of the big factors for us it making sure we owned the rebounding part of it because those long shots are going to turn into long rebounds," Meyer said. "We wanted to get out and contest and challenge everything. That's a really good 3-point shooting team. They get you mixed up. They get a spin move and the next thing you know there's a pitch to the corner and they nail a 3."
The Raiders won the rebounding war, out-rebounding the Titans by a 30-19 margin.
"It's extremely important," Hoyt said. "In every game, you've got to out-rebound them. You can't let them get second chances. Then you got to try to get second chances of your own on the offensive side. It keeps their possessions to a minimum and less possessions mean less points."
Titans senior Alec Hymes scored a team-high 12 points, while Gerhardt added 10 points and Jacquot racked up nine points.
West Hancock finishes the season with a 24-9 record. The Titans will graduate three seniors -- Jacquot, Gerhardt and Hymes.
Dahl said the Titans had a very good 2022-23 season.
"We had 24 wins, which a lot of people would die for 24 wins," Dahl said. "It sucks losing and it sucks not playing another game with my seniors, but we had 24 wins and
QND (23-8) will face Normal University (23-9) in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
"The sectional is going to be really tough," Meyer said. "We are going to play a really good team in Normal University, who's been ranked in the top-five all season. A team we don't know a whole lot about. We've got film on them. We'll celebrate tonight and get back at it tomorrow."
