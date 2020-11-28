QUINCY — Tanner Stuckman’s effort Friday night showcased one critical aspect of the growth in his game.
“Confidence,” he said.
The 6-foot-9 forward is brimming with it these days.
Stuckman, a fifth-year senior, has evolved from a walk-on during one of the Quincy University men’s basketball team’s greatest seasons to one of the best scoring big men in the Great Lakes Valley Conference who netted a career-high 35 points in the season-opening 89-82 loss at Illinois-Springfield.
It’s the fifth time a QU player has scored 35 or more points in the last 15 seasons.
“He played some of the best basketball he’s ever played,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said.
That’s not unexpected.
Stuckman was a second-team All-GLVC selection last season when he averaged 18.8 points and scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games. He scored 24 or more points seven times, including a career-high 28 points against Cedarville and Missouri S&T.
The performance Friday night took it to another level.
“It helps that I’ve been in this league for five years,” Stuckman said. “Even as a redshirt in (2016-17), I got experience. That’s the biggest thing that has helped me out.”
An adjustment offensively helps, too. The Hawks employ a motion offense in which they run several sets without a back-to-the-basket presence. It gives Stuckman, who is a better face-the-basket option, the ability to shoot from the perimeter and draw bigger defenders out of the lane.
He was 4 of 10 from 3-point range and 15 of 22 from the field overall.
“We have to fit the offense to our personnel, and we do that,” said Stuckman, who shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range with 48 made treys last season. “Being able to be comfortable in the offense is a big thing.”
The Hawks looked more comfortable in the offense after a sluggish first 13 minutes in which they shot 26.3 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range. They battled back from a 19-point deficit by shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range over the final 27 minutes.
“I think we have a higher ceiling offensively with what we’re running than we’ve had in the past,” Hellenthal said. “That’s a tribute to my two assistants. (Zach Durkee and Robert DeVries) have done a great job installing it. I give those guys the freedom to do some things they want, and they’ve done a great job.”
Stuckman spearheaded the surge, hitting five consecutive shots and finishing the first half with 22 points as the Hawks trailed by just five points at halftime. Quincy chiseled the deficit to one possession four different times but never took the lead as the defense didn’t get enough stops.
“It’s our first year running this offense and I do think the guys got better as the game went on,” Stuckman said. “As we would get better at the offensive end, we’d have a lapse at the defensive end. We have to put 2 and 2 together, and when we do that, we can be successful.”
Top scoring efforts
Here are the top single-game scoring efforts by Quincy University men’s basketball players in the last 15 seasons:
Nov. 11, 2007 — Andre Muse, 37 points vs. Culver-Stockton
Nov. 21, 2015 — Joe Tagarelli, 36 points vs. RMU-Springfield
Feb. 20, 2016 — Evan McGaughey, 35 points vs. William Jewell
Feb. 15, 2018 — Marcus Hinton, 35 points vs. Illinois-Springfield
Nov. 27, 2020 — Tanner Stuckman, 35 points. vs. Illinois-Springfield