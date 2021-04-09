QUINCY — The confident way the Quincy University men’s soccer team neutralized Southwest Baptist on Friday night is the style needed to build momentum heading into the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
The Hawks are well aware of that.
“Everyone was confident on the ball,” QU center back Spencer Van Nest said following the 3-0 victory at Legends Stadium. “Everyone got there turn, and when they were out there, everyone was confident in what they did. That’s a big thing for us, because normally we’re not confident.
“Finally we were and we proved it tonight.”
Maintaining it is vital.
Quincy (7-4-1) closes the regular with Sunday’s home game against Drury and a road trip next Friday to Missouri S&T. Currently, the Hawks sit fourth in the GLVC standings, a game ahead of Lewis and a half-game behind Missouri-St. Louis.
The top four teams will play host to the first round of the GLVC Tournament on April 19 with the semifinals and championship being played at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo., on April 23 and 25.
“We did exactly what we needed to do tonight,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “Picture perfect. Now the stage is set for a big game against Drury on Sunday.”
A clean sheet would go a long way to making Sunday successful and creating momentum for the tournament.
“Clean sheet after clean sheet after clean sheet,” Van Nest said. “Offense wins games, defense wins championships.”
Friday night, both did their job.
In the 21st minute, the Hawks took the lead when Van Nest, who was forced to sit the previous two games because of a red card, moved forward on a corner kick and won Aubrey Reis’ ball in the air, driving a header into the upper left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Cole Hayes carried the ball to the endline and caught the goalkeeper out of position, burying a short-angle shot into the side netting for a 2-0 lead the Hawks carried to halftime.
It was the kind of spirited effort Carpenter wanted after last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Rockhurst.
“I thought we would have a strong reaction after the disappointment of Saturday,” Carpenter said.
Better yet, the defense stood strong.
“After we conceded this past weekend, it was a little rough,” Van Nest said. “Carp got after us, and we were finally able to keep a clean sheet for him.”
That’s not just a desire. It’s a necessity.
“There’s no doubt if you want to make a run in the conference tournament you have to do it with clean sheets,” Carpenter said. “We talked about that at halftime. Priority No. 1 for the second half was not to concede and see the game out properly. I thought we were pretty solid doing that.”
Craig Chisholm scored off a Hayes assist in the 53rd minute, and the Hawks limited the Bearcats to three shots total in the second half. Quincy outshot Southwest Baptist 19-8 overall and 11-3 on goal, while also holding a 7-2 advantage on corner kicks.