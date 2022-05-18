QUINCY — Alex Connoyer stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded.
And then he unloaded them.
Connoyer crushed a deep drive that sailed over the fence, clearing the bases for his first career grand slam.
That early blast provided a significant spark as fifth-ranked Quincy Notre Dame downed Athens 13-3 in a Class 2A regional baseball semifinal.
“I was looking dead red for a fastball that I could drive,” Connoyer said. “I got the pitch I wanted on a 1-0 count, and I barreled it. I was just trying to drive the ball to the gap and get all the runners in. And then it went over the fence.”
Connoyer’s blast highlighted a five-run first inning on a beautiful 80-degree day at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
A huge smile spread across Connoyer’s face when asked if he had ever hit a grand slam.
“That’s my first one,” he said. “Hitting a grand slam, that’s what you dream about when you first start playing baseball as a little kid. It was awesome to finally hit one.”
Connoyer, a junior shortstop, is playing some of his best ball at an opportune time.
“Alex has been swinging a hot bat,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “Any time he comes to the plate, he is going to put the ball in play. His batting practice rounds have been fantastic the past couple of weeks.”
Eighth-seeded Athens came back with a three-run second inning to close within 5-3, but the powerful Raider lineup responded to put the game out of reach.
“We know we can hit the ball, one through nine, up and down the lineup,” Connoyer said. “We are confident we are going to score a lot of runs and that’s what we did.”
The second-seeded Raiders improved to 30-2 and won their 21st straight game.
“I think some of our guys might have been a little tight early on, but this same group won a regional last year,” Oden said. “We battled through it and now we move on to the next game.”
Notre Dame starter Tyler Dance survived a shaky second inning to pitch a complete game.
“I started off good and my defense was making plays behind me,” Dance said. “Second inning, I had a little bump in the road. But I got through it and made it through the last three innings.
“Our offense is amazing. They really stepped up for us.”
Dance went five innings, striking out five and walking three. He allowed three hits and three runs.
“Tyler wasn’t at his best, but he battled through it,” Oden said. “He competed and that’s what we needed. He gave us a chance to win.”
The Raiders advance to a third meeting against Beardstown in Saturday’s regional final at the Ferd. The Tigers defeated Pleasant Plains 6-4 on a walk-off grand slam Wednesday at QND.
Notre Dame’s last loss came against Beardstown on April 14, but Notre Dame avenged that loss just over a week later.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game, no matter who we play,” Oden said. “We know we need to be ready.”
