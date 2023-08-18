CARTHAGE, IL. – A third-place finish in 2021 and a fourth-place finish in 2022 in the West Central North Conference, the Chargers look to be even stronger this upcoming fall season.
Illini West girls volleyball is coming off a 28-win season.
Head coach Dakota Lafferty talked about how the team looks going into the season that kicks off next Tuesday night at Camp Point.
“For this team, this year I have a lot of players that can play multiple positions,” said Lafferty. “At any point I can take somebody on either court, put them in and we don’t have a drop off so we just have a really deep bench that’s holding each other accountable and fighting for playing time so it’s been fun to watch.”
Illini West will be one of the more versatile teams on the floor with multiple players filling in at different roles along with everyone returning from 2022’s team.
Last season, the Chargers earned a 2-0 win over the Hamilton Titans in the postseason before having their season come to an end against Quincy Notre Dame, who also defeated them during their regular season match in Quincy.
Junior Audra Carroll says the team’s continuity and work they’ve put in this past summer should bold well for them as they look to go further this year.
“Last year we only had juniors, didn’t have any seniors and so coming back this year with all the same people along with having more experience and the touches from the summer I think that gives us an extra step on other teams,” said Carroll. “We have a lot of big goals, and every single person on the team wants to achieve those goals.”
Carroll along with several others will be an important part of their team playing mostly at the middle hitter position.
To counter teams potentially viewing them as an easy scout due to the roster being the same, Lafferty plans on playing girls at different spots along with how confident everyone is after their summer workouts.
“I think a lot of teams are thinking we might be an easier scouting report, so we expect them to focus on girls such as Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed,” said Lafferty. “But our girls have worked really hard, their confidence has grown this summer with more experience, so we’re going to try some girls in different positions which will be fun to see.”
As expected the team will be heavily reliant upon their junior and senior players but this Illini West team has a couple of younger players who will play an important role on how far the team can go in 2023.
Sophomores Corin Robinson and Kennedy Gunning both have been two of their better underclassmen players as they will have major contributions to the team this year.
Robinson is a multi-faceted player who can set very well along with being a defensive specialist. She also plays libero for the junior varsity team.
Gunning was their middle blocker and now has been moved to the outside spot, Lafferty stated how she’s really improved on her defense and will be able to perform very well as the off blocker against other teams this season.
Although 2022 didn’t end the way the Chargers wanted it to they still were and look to be a force once again as they finished with a 7-3 record at home, 9-2 away from Carthage and 12-4 in neutral matches.
Junior Madison Quesenberry credited the team being really close with each other off the floor along with the high IQ their team has from playing lots of club volleyball.
“I’m really excited for this team this year, especially because its’ the same girls as last year, we’re all really close together, we hang out outside of school and it’s not just the seniors and juniors hanging together, everyone gets along which is my favorite part about the team,” said Quesenberry. “We had a lot of girls playing club this past winter, they all have a high IQ they know how and what it takes to win and also it helps that we have a coach that wants to win just as much as we do and puts a lot of effort into our team.”
Along with other teams in their conference and on their schedule, Illini West will look to avenge last season’s two losses to the team that ended their season last October in the Lady Raiders who finished first in the conference with an undefeated conference record.
The Chargers will get an opportunity to host QND towards the middle part of their schedule on Sept. 21 as opposed to being on the road in last year’s regular season matchup.
Lafferty gave credit to QND being an elite program each and every season and that a vital part of her team this year is getting over that mental hump that they can matchup with them.
“For our girls it's kind of getting over the mental hump of knowing that QND is a good team but that we can matchup with them,” said Lafferty. “We’ve been trying to take our second six players and really having them push our first six players which have made practices more competitive because our second squad is just as competitive as our first squad.”
Experience, depth and several players who can play different roles equally well, Illini West seems primed to once again walk out of matches on the winning side of the scoreboard more times than not.
After the opener against the Panthers, the Chargers will travel to Mt. Sterling to face Brown County on Thursday, Aug. 24 before the Lady Suns tournament against Barry Western on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.