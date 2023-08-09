PAYSON, Ill. -- Payson Seymour enters the 2023 season relying on a quartet of seniors as the Indians continue to build up their volleyball program.
The Indians 'Core Four' group of seniors includes the versatile Maggie Stanford, setter Hanah Bingman and outside hitters Jasmine Chatten and Jessica Whipple.
"All of these girls have been playing volleyball since fifth grade," said Payson Seymour head coach Stacy Gilmore. "My four seniors are the leaders. I try not to pinpoint one of them as my go-to. I really want that whole senior class to take the lead and set the example for all of them."
Stanford said her younger teammates have been playing well over the summer.
"I try to be as big of a leader as I can," Stanford said. "Sometimes I can really get down on myself, but I really have to pick it up so these girls can look up to me."
Gilmore enters her second year as Payson's head coach and providing some much-needed stability to the Indians volleyball program that went through four head coaches in four seasons.
Gilmore said she would like to get the volleyball program back up to the standard it was during the Teresa Loos-Tedrow era, when Payson took home the Class 1A state championship in 2017.
"What we are doing is giving them stability," Gilmore said. "You have to have that team camaraderie and have that consistency. My goal as a coach is to build that program back up to what it was. To have that strong environment and team bonding that we once had."
Payson Seymour is coming off a 14-24 season and hope to improve into the 2023 season.
Gilmore said Payson finished the 2022 season strong and had a good summer, making her optimistic about that carrying over to the 2023 season.
"My goal is to win regionals to start with," Gilmore said. "I know that we can do it. They put in the work and dedication. Together, we are all committed to make a strong postseason run."
Stanford said Payson has improved over the summer and made strides during its appearances in the Illini West and Rolla Tournaments.
"As a small team and 1A school, we don't have a lot of experienced girls," Stanford said. "We have a super young team, but i want to make it as far as we can in regionals. I think we can really win regionals this year because we've done really good so far in the summer and I think we can go really far."
Stanford can be utilized in the back row, as right side hitter and as a outside hitter; making her quite valuable to Payson as it figures out its lineup.
Gilmore held open competitions for each starting role over the summer.
"It's all about the work that they put in and the dedication each player puts in," Gilmore said. "They know that and have all worked pretty hard ...they are taking the aspect of trying out for their spot very seriously. At this point, I would say its pretty set to what our starting six for varsity would be, but it can change at any point in time."
Payson Seymour has four freshmen joining the team this year and one who figures to take a big role on this year's squad.
"Aaliyah Williams is a incoming freshman that is part of my starting six for varsity," Gilmore said. "I look for great things to come from her. She is a big hitter with strong hands. Being a young player, its just really about that confidence and she feels confident playing at that level."
Defense has been a major point of emphasis during practices.
"Last year, a lot of our focus was working on a lot of fundamentals that I think was lacking with the turnover in coaches," Gilmore said. "This year, we have a strong offense, so we are really focusing on our defense. Going up strong in the block and being able to read your opposing hitters."
Payson Seymour hopes to grow as a team as the season goes on.
"We have definitely gotten so much better already from our first tournament," Stanford said. "We did so good. We just kept going from there."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 24 -- at Beardstown
Aug. 28 -- vs. Brown County at Lady Suns Classic
Aug. 30 -- vs. Illini West at Lady Suns Classic
Aug. 31 -- vs. Barry Western at Lady Suns Classic
Sept. 5 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 7 -- Southeastern
Sept. 13 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 14 -- at Illini West
Sept. 18 -- Camp Point Central
Sept. 20 -- at Routt Catholic
Sept. 25 -- at Brown County
Sept. 29 -- at Riverton Fall Classic
Oct. 2 -- at Mendon Unity
Oct. 3 -- at Pikeland
Oct. 4 -- Rushville-Industry
Oct. 5 -- at West Hancock
Oct. 9 -- Barry Western
Oct. 11 -- Griggsville-Perry
Oct. 14 -- at St. Thomas More
Oct. 16 -- at PCC Volleyball Tournament
Oct. 17 -- Calhoun
Oct. 18 -- at West Prairie
Oct. 20 -- Liberty
