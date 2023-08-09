2023 Payson VB.JPG

The 2023 Payson Seymour volleyball team. Front row left to right: Libby Neisen, Ella Rice, Jasmine Chatten, Josie Fessler, Megan Kirby and Ada Harris. Back row left to right: Aaliyah Williams, Coralee Courtney, Cosmo Dolbeare, Teagen Maas, Maggie Stanford and Jessica Whipple. Not pictured: Hannah Bingaman, Ava Steffen and Madi O'Dear.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

PAYSON, Ill. -- Payson Seymour enters the 2023 season relying on a quartet of seniors as the Indians continue to build up their volleyball program.

The Indians 'Core Four' group of seniors includes the versatile Maggie Stanford, setter Hanah Bingman and outside hitters Jasmine Chatten and Jessica Whipple.

