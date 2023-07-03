QUINCY -- It was just not the Gems night.
Quincy was unable to top Normal's bats, with the CornBelters routing the Gems 17-3 on Monday at QU Stadium.
Quincy struck first when Lucas Loos hit a two-run home run that scored Jimmy Koza in the bottom of the third inning to take a brief 2-0 lead.
It was all CornBelters from that point, who exploded for eight runs to take a 8-2 lead.
Normal would tack on five more in the sixth and add four more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Loos would walk with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to score the Gems third run. He finished 1-for-2 with a run, two walks, a home run and three RBIs.
Riley Black went 2-for-4 with a stolen base for the Gems, while Joe Siervo went 1-for-4 with a run. Koza drew two walks and scored a run.
Tyler Dance (0-1) started the game for Quincy and lasted 3.1 innings with one strikeout, while allowing four hits, one walk and five earned runs.
Carter Poole, Jake Syverson, Stefan Stockwell and Brian Henke each pitched in relief for the Gems.
Quincy (13-15) will host Normal (15-12) again on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Gems are 1-4 against the CornBelters this season.
