QUINCY — The first player Eric Orne greeted at the team’s postgame huddle was Eryn Cornwell.
And with good reason.
The fist-bump Cornwell received from the Quincy Notre Dame softball coach was well-deserved.
Cornwell battled through seven tough innings in the circle while also blasting a two-run homer as QND downed Macomb 8-3 on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders improved to 5-0 with an impressive win at the Backyard.
“We wanted this test,” Orne said. “Macomb had just been pounding teams and we wanted to see where we were at against a strong opponent.”
Notre Dame struck for three first-inning runs with standout junior Abbey Schreacke setting the tone. She ripped a leadoff double before scoring the game’s first run.
A scrappy Macomb team fought back with two runs in the top of the second before Cornwell worked out of trouble.
“Erin is our senior leader in the circle,” Orne said. “She got some tough outs. She really shut down a team that had been scoring 12-plus runs a game.”
Leading 3-2, the Lady Raiders rebounded to score five unanswered runs.
“Our girls impressed me with the way they continued to put runs on the board,” Orne said. “We were hitting well up and down the lineup. That was a strong showing for us and a good sign for our team.”
Notre Dame broke the game open after Cornwell crushed a two-out, two-run homer to left center field in the fourth inning.
She connected on her first home run of the season.
“My previous at-bats hadn’t been very good,” Cornwell said. “I wasn’t happy and knew I had to come back from that. I got a good pitch to hit and was able to drive it. I knew it was headed into the gap, and it just kept carrying.”
Macomb threatened again in the sixth inning before Cornwell recorded a clutch strikeout to end the threat.
“This was a good test,” Cornwell said. “They were the best team, by far, that we’ve played this year. It helps to play some good competition like that.”
