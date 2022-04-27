QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame’s Eryn Cornwell had no idea.
But when she rounded third base, her coach delivered the exciting news.
“You just got your 100th career hit,” QND coach Eric Orne said while congratulating the senior.
Cornwell achieved the milestone in dramatic fashion.
The senior crushed a walk-off, two-run homer to end QND’s 12-1 softball blasting of West Hancock on Wednesday afternoon at the Backyard.
Cornwell was greeted at home plate by her enthusiastic teammates who were jumping up and down in celebration.
“It was exciting to finish the game like that,” Cornwell said, flashing a smile. “Our team has been swinging the bat really well the last few games. We have a lot of momentum going right now. Everyone is feeding off each other. It was a fun game to play in.”
It was a phenomenal day for the Lady Raider standout who entered the day with 96 career hits.
Cornwell doubled twice and knocked in three runs during Notre Dame’s eight-run first inning.
She followed with a single in her next-at bat before connecting on her game-ending blast in the fifth inning. She finished with five RBIs.
“That obviously was a special moment for Eryn when she got her 100th career hit,” Orne said. “She swung the bat well and that’s what you want out of your senior leader.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 15-4 overall and won their fourth consecutive game.
Notre Dame has scored a combined 53 runs in its last four games.
Cornwell started in the circle for QND, but came out after pitching the first inning with her team comfortably ahead 8-1.
Freshman left-hander Caitlin Bunte followed with a strong showing, pitching three scoreless innings in her varsity debut.
“It was nice to have Caitlin back pitching again,” Orne said. “It was good to be able to get her some innings. She has pitched on the JV, but it was good to get her feet wet in a varsity game.”
Bunte also excelled at the plate, connecting for two singles and two RBIs during her team’s big first inning.
“Caitlin can really swing the bat,” Orne said. “The ball just comes off the bat so hard when she hits it. She helped us get off to a good start.”
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Beardstown on Thursday before returning home to face Illini West on Friday.
