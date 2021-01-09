EWING, Mo. — There’s just no quit in the Highland boys basketball team.
Trailing 68-60 with under 30 seconds remaining in the boys championship game of the Highland Tournament on Saturday evening, Cougars junior Drew Mallett hit a 12-foot jump shot on the baseline to cut Kirksville’s lead to five. Robert Goehl stole the ensuing inbounds pass and converted on a quick layup through contact, drawing an and-one free throw.
Goehl converted the free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to 68-65 with 20 seconds remaining. Kirksville turned the ball over 10 seconds late, giving the Cougars a chance to tie, but Highland turned the ball over right back on the inbound pass and Kirksville hit free throws down the stretch to hang on for a 70-65 victory.
“I’m proud of my kids, they battled and they played hard,” Highland coach Brock Butler said. “They’re going to play hard every night. There’s no quit in my kids and they are never going to give up. They’re going to go until that clock hits 0:00.
“Our kids gave a great effort and that’s all I can ask.”
It was the first time Highland (7-3) was in its home tournament final in six years, but that doesn’t truly underscore the growth the Cougars have shown early this season. The Cougars were 18-50 in the last three seasons combined and haven’t had a winning record since the 2014-15 campaign.
Their seven wins in their first 10 games is also the best start for the Cougars in six seasons.
“These kids want to win so bad,” Butler said. “These juniors and seniors have had a rough couple of years, so the guys just want to win. We are trying to breed that around here, we need to breed success.”
Highland started the game strong with a 9-3 lead, but a 9-0 run for the Tigers (6-0) put Kirksville ahead 12-9 before a bucket by Mallett at the end of the quarter pulled Highland within one. Mallett, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter in a 49-48 victory against Palmyra in the semifinals on Thursday, came out with eight points in the first quarter against Kirksville on his way to a 16-point effort.
“Drew is Drew, he’s going to do Drew every night,” Butler said. “He’s going to hustle around, he’s going to shoot that 10-15 footer and its hard to stop. He elevates and he rebounds the ball well for me.”
Kirksville extended its lead to 18-14 midway through the second quarter, but then Cameron Bringer caught fire. Bringer hit four 3-pointers in a five-possession span and went on a personal 12-5 run to give his team a 27-23 advantage. Bringer finished with 13 points in the first half and added another 11 in the second half for a game-high 24 points, along with five made threes.
“If Cameron hits one, he’s going to hit them all,” Butler said. “He is a streaky shooter, and tonight he was on fire.”
Despite the heroics from Bringer, Kirksville was again able to go on a late run in the second quarter and carried a 28-27 lead into halftime. The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair with six lead changes, but eventually the Tigers gained a little ground and took a 44-39 lead to the fourth. After scoring just one point in the first half, Tigers senior Noah Copeland had 11 points in the second half to finish with 12 for the night. Isaac Danielson paced Kirksville with 20 points.
Three times the Cougars were able to cut Kirksville’s lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but they weren’t able to cut any further into the Tigers’ advantage.
“They are a great basketball team and they are going to win a lot of basketball games this year,” Butler said. “There’s a couple of things we need to clean up, our ball movement and spacing on the floor, stuff like that. But kudos to my kids and kudos to theirs too.”
Mallett and Bringer were the defensive focus in the second half, so Alex Meyer picked up the slack with 18 points to keep the Cougars close. Mallett, Bringer and Meyer combined for 58 of the team’s 65 points.
“Those are three special players for me,” Butler said.