LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Highland continued its fast start to the young 2023 season with a 14-6 win over Scotland County in the home opener on Friday night.
Neither team was able to score during the first quarter and much of the second.
Scotland County finally broke through when Elias Hatfield ran in a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Cougars quarterback Brayden Logsdon raced in a 77-yard touchdown with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter to tie it up. After a successful two-point conversion, Highland took a 8-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Logsdon threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Brady Campen.
Logsdon went 4-for-9 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also had 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Oenning was Highland's leading rusher with 14 carries for 74 yards.
Campen caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Logsdon and Oenning each had an interception.
Up next for Highland (2-0) is a conference road game against Monroe City (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
