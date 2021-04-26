QUINCY
With Annie McGinnis holding a one-set lead over Rockhurst’s Kaylie Meyer and a two-game edge in the second set of their No. 6 singles match, the rest of the Quincy University women’s tennis players knew they were on the doorsteps of history.
That can be an unnerving reality.
“I think I was literally shaking,” senior Noni Updyke said.
Internally, McGinnis may have been, too. Outwardly, she was steady and strong.
“The match itself was extremely nerve-racking,” McGinnis said. “I knew going into it I was going to be the one to clinch the dual. I knew this match was for more than just me. It was for more than just my team. It was for the community. It was for all of the alumni.
“There was a lot at stake. I really kind of put that in my head to fuel me and give me energy throughout the whole match.”
Right down to the final point.
McGinnis, a sophomore, finished off Meyer 7-6, 6-3 to clinch a 4-3 dual victory at the Greeman Tennis Center inside Reservoir Park and secure Quincy’s first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament berth since 2011.
It also was the first time QU beat Rockhurst head-to-head since 2015 when McGinnis’ older sister, Morgan, was a senior.
“Oh, my goodness, most of the girls cried,” junior Laila Leist-Alston said. “If you watch the video, we all just rushed Annie after she clinched it for us. It was such an awesome moment. It felt like the unifying part of the team that was missing, to finally have that solid win under belts tied everything together.
“It wrapped it up in a little bow.”
It swept away everyone, even those relatively new to the program.
“I’m not a crier,” freshman Steffi Lao said. “But I was just in awe.”
Quincy went 3-3 in conference duals to finish fourth in the GLVC West Division. The Hawks will face Indianapolis, the No. 1 seed from the East Division, in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Oremus Tennis Complex in Romeoville, Ill.
The Hawks have never won a first-round dual in the GLVC Tournament and haven’t won a dual of any kind since the 2003-04 season when they won the seventh-place match. The GLVC no longer does a consolation bracket.
The confidence born of qualifying for the tournament may be what’s need to pull off an upset.
“I feel our team has always struggled with the confidence aspect, kind of like saying, ‘How can we possibly get there? We haven’t been there in 10 years,’” said Leist-Alston, the No. 1 singles player who went 4-2 in GLVC action. “I think with the support of the coaches and the changed perspective of believing we can do it has led us here.
“I see it on the court when we practice every single day. It’s very apparent these girls have a lot of heart.”
And now they believe they belong.
“To put in all the hard work we have, it means the world to us to get there,” Updyke said. “There was an actual belief we could do this.”
That seems to be the single biggest change this program has endured.
No longer do the Hawks have to wonder if they’re good enough. They’ve proven they are.
“I still think it hasn’t really set in,” senior Makaela Hampton said. “I don’t think it will really set in until we’re actually there. Before this year, it seemed so unreachable. It was kind of a mental block. We always have had the talent, but the team dynamic has really improved this year.
“Mentally, we came over this obstacle and were able to rally around this one goal. It’s definitely a great feeling.”