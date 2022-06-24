QUINCY — Arrow Crist did not know what to expect coming into the Quincy Open Singles Championships.
The Quincy player was Friday’s only competitor participating in two matches at Reservoir Park.
First, Crist defeated Bill Calkins in two sets, 6-0 and 6-2 in the men’s 3.5. Then he met Hannibal High senior Gabe Foster in the quarterfinals where Crist also won in two sets.
Winning two-straight matches on the same day is impressive for any tennis player – much less a 13-year-old.
“I really wanted to play my best,” Crist said. “I tried to get in the mindset of just going for every ball. In practice, I hit it as hard as I can a lot, just really trying to stay loose and that’s why I wanted to be here. I didn’t want to hold back.”
Crist isn’t used to playing many players outside his age group.
He said he doesn’t really think about his opponent’s age, but rather their skill level.
And when it comes to the 3.5, Crist knew his skill level fit with others in the division.
“(Reaching the semifinals) wasn’t out of the question,” Crist said. “I’m just trying to see how far I can go.”
Quincy University standout Zach Willing also had a good first day at the Quincy Open. The defending men’s open champion found himself in a heavyweight match with defending men’s 4.0 champ Abbot Haner.
However, Willing quickly took care of business with two 6-0 sets to grab his first win in the round-robin men’s open.
While Willing didn’t know what to expect playing a fellow defending champ, he said things worked in his favor Friday.
“(I) just felt good,” Willing said. “Body felt good, nice and smooth, felt smooth the whole match. Ball felt good, everything just felt good.”
Willing will play Sean Robertson Saturday at 10 a.m. Robertson was defeated by QU head tennis coach Ethan Arns in two sets on Friday.
Along with Crist’s match with Calkins, the men’s legends division kicked off Day 1 on Friday. Chris Leopard defeated Bob Soltys in two 6-0 sets and Tim O’Neal beat Michael Wood in a 6-1 and 6-2 set.
While defending champ O’Neal was expected to perform well once again, he was surprised with his performance, given that he hasn’t played in two weeks.
“My serve was on, which I was really shocked,” O’Neal said. “I played pretty well, I almost felt fresh.”
In the women’s 3.5, Lanie Privett defeated Quincy High player Amelia Willing in two sets, and Ava Jacobsen defeated Abbey Mann in three sets. Privett and Jacobsen will face Molly and Maura Gottman, respectively in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Now, as Crist is set to play David Lieber in the men’s 3.5 semifinals, the 13-year-old says he just needs to do what he has been doing.
“If I can keep the ball deep and keep the pace with swinging freely, I think I’ll do pretty well,” Crist said.
Day 2 of the Quincy Open will begin with the women’s 3.5 semis and the men’s 4.0 quarterfinals Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Reservoir Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.