QUINCY — The snap the net made when T.J. Crockett’s 3-pointer in transition trimmed the Quincy University men’s basketball team’s lead to two points midway through the second half Saturday afternoon might as well have been a death knell for the Hawks.
Crockett simply wasn’t going to let Lindenwood lose at that point.
The senior guard, who was the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s reigning Player of the Week, scored 12 points in the final four minutes, netted 23 in the second half and helped the Lions erase an 11-point deficit for an 88-74 victory at Pepsi Arena.
“If he gets one to go and he thinks he’s hot, he’s going to keep going,” QU senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “Crockett’s a dude, and he made some tough shots.”
They were like daggers.
His pull-up 3-pointer on a fastbreak pulled Lindenwood within 62-60 with 12:53 to play in regulation and came at a moment when the Hawks were teetering. His next two 3-pointers knocked them flat.
Lindenwood led 72-70 when Crockett hit a 20-foot jumper to make it a two-possession lead. The Lions (3-0, 3-0 GLVC) then turned the closing three minutes into a rout when Crockett hit two 3-pointers in a three-possession stretch to extend the lead to 84-71 with 1:35 to go.
“T.J. Crockett took over the game in the second half,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “A lot of those shots were contested and he still made shots. We did a really good job on him in the first half, but our guys have to understand you can’t give a Crockett-type guy any rhythm.
“He got a little rhythm and the floodgates opened.”
It wiped out 30 quality minutes from the Hawks in their home opener.
An adjustment to the starting lineup with freshman guards Jaylen Boyd and Will Wolfe energized Quincy’s attack. Wolfe hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and followed it with a three-point play off an offensive rebound. It came during a 15-2 stretch in which the Hawks seized control in the first four minutes.
Quincy (0-4, 0-4 GLVC) never relented despite having senior guard Charles Callier and senior forward Viktor Kovacevic on the bench with two fouls apiece and led 42-37 at halftime.
“We weathered the storm without those guys,” Hellenthal said.
Having them back on the floor to start the second half brought more life to Quincy’s attack. Kovacevic and Stuckman scored all the points in a 10-2 run that had the Hawks up 52-42 with 17:30 to play. Callier had two defensive rebounds in that stretch.
The lead swayed between seven and 10 points, before the Lions’ Vijay Blackmon scored on a fastbreak layup and Crockett hit that crucial 3-pointer to make it 62-60 with 12:43 to go.
The tide turned even more drastically when a jump ball was called during a scrum on the floor with 8:58 to go and the game tied at 64. As officials sorted things out, Boyd and Lindenwood’s Brandon Trimble exchanged unpleasantries and Boyd was hit with a technical foul.
Blackmon made one of the two technical free throws and then completed a three-point play off the ensuing inbounds play. The four-point possession gave Lindenwood a lead it never relinquished.
The Lions hit 7 of 10 field goals in the six minutes that followed and shot 45.6 percent from the field overall, which included going 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half after going 1 of 12 in the first half. Crockett was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
“They came out swinging,” said Stuckman, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds while reaching 1,000 career points in the process. “They were done taking the beating we were giving them. They came back swinging, and we really didn’t have any reaction to that.
“It’s definitely a toughness thing. They crawled up into us and made us take some tough shots.”
It flustered the Hawks, who committed 11 of their 15 turnovers in the second half and went 3 of 10 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes.
“It boils down to them making a few more plays than we did,” Hellenthal said. “When you commit 11 turnovers in the second half and have two assists and give up 13 offensive rebounds to a team in our league, you’re not going to win games that way.
“The game got away from us at the end again.”
That must change for the Hawks to turn things around.
“I don’t know if it’s because we got tired or we lack toughness or what it is,” Stuckman said. “There’s a lot of things that could have played into that. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to put 40 minutes together.”