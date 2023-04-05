HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Lady Pirates of Hannibal along with the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame have been great to begin the 2023 season. Both soccer teams came into Wednesday's game with win percentages above .600.

QND increased their win percentage even more after a 5-2 road win in this cross town showdown.

