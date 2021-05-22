QUINCY — Preston Bennett purchased a membership at Westview Golf Course for one specific reason.
He wanted to test his game against the best the Gem City has to offer.
Sunday, the Hannibal linkster will go head-to-head with them all.
Bennett, who recently wrapped up his freshman season on the Columbia (Mo.) College golf team, shot a 1-under-par 70 Saturday in the opening round of the Quincy Men’s City Golf Championships at Westview. He is one stroke off the lead shared by four golfers and will tee off at 10:20 a.m. in the second-to-last group.
He’s clearly in the mix, which is right where he wanted to be.
“That was the goal,” Bennett said. “I’ve put a lot of time in during the offseason trying to tune my game up. I’m trying to put it out there to show now.”
To chase the foursome ahead of him and stay in the hunt with those alongside him, Bennett will need to show a mature game.
Eight-time champion Adam Pfeiffer and Illinois State University-bound golfer Alex McCulla headline the final group after both posted 2-under 69s. Also shooting 69 were Dylan Hoschar, a former collegiate soccer player who turned to golf to engage his post-college competitive streak, and Scott Gilliland, who won the city tournament 30 years ago.
The group behind them features Bennett, former city champion Blaise Haxel at even-par 70, and Jason Traeder and John Moore, both at 1-over 72.
It should mean a Sunday shootout, especially if the weather improves.
“Make some birdies,” said McCulla, the 2019 city champion who finished as the runner-up last year when Pfeiffer won by two strokes are tied Mike O’Connell’s record for the most city titles. “At least try to. That’s the plan.”
Keeping the ball in the fairway will be crucial to setting up birdie chances.
Saturday’s pesky rain, which varied from misty to steady, created challenges. Certain areas of the course were soupy, although the fairways were clean and the greens were smooth, even if they were somewhat slow because of the moisture.
“Honestly, I thought it was going to be worse,” Hoschar said. “When I checked the radar, I though there was going to be more rain today. I’ve been out here all week and it’s been raining all week. So preparation for this is pretty simple. Playing soccer my whole life, being in the rain doesn’t bother me.”
Because of tournament rules dictating golfers play the ball as it lies – they weren’t allowed to lift, clean and replace – the golfers battled mud and thick grass, which made some scores rise.
“There was a lot of mud on the ball,” McCulla said. “If you were in the rough – I was only in the rough a few times – it was pretty sticky and it was grabbing the hozzle and kind of turning it over. I saw that in my group a few times.”
Yet, he was able to make three birdies and didn’t give a stroke back until hitting a tree off the tee on the 18th hole, leading to a bogey.
“I have to give myself more birdie chances,” McCulla said.
Doing that helped Hoschar and Bennett find the leaderboard.
Hoschar weathered the conditions with quality ball striking, hitting as many as 15 greens in regulation and leaving himself 10 birdie putts inside 15 feet.
“With the greens being slow, I left a few short,” Hoschar said.
However, he birdied two of his final four holes to create some positive vibes.
“As much momentum as you can get playing golf, you have to carry it,” Hoschar said. “That’s what golf is. It’s rhythm.”
Bennett had that rhythm off the tee.
“I was hitting a lot of greens in regulation and making a few putts,” Bennett said. “I was finding the fairway, which helps when it’s wet out. So I didn’t have many moments where I had mud on my ball.”
The women’s field had just three golfers register, and Quincy High School junior Laci Novosel shot a 4-over 75. She owns a four-stroke lead over Blue Devils teammate Saya Geisendorfer.