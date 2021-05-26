QUINCY — Nerves may have been present, but panic clearly wasn’t.
That’s what gave the Quincy Notre Dame softball players hope.
“Nerves were kind of kicking in, but nerves weren’t on the top of my mind,” Raiders junior catcher Lindsey Fischer said. “I was thinking about winning.”
She sensed her teammates thought the same way despite trailing Macomb by four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s West Central Conference North Division championship game at the Backyard.
“Energy. That’s what it was,” Fischer said. “Energy is all we need.”
Timely hits and incredible hustle helped, too.
The Raiders scored three times with two outs in the sixth to erase the Bombers advantage and then got a walk-off single with the bases loaded from Eryn Cornwell in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 6-5 victory and some positive vibes with the postseason beginning next week.
“It gets us back to the ballpark and wanting to be at the ballpark for as long as you can,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “The message was you want to be at the ballpark now and as far as you can take it. A win like this makes tomorrow getting to the ballpark more fun because you’re excited about it and it carries over.
“You focus on what can we do to get better and keep this momentum charging.”
The Raiders (19-3) clearly seized the momentum.
Macomb led 5-1 after Shelby Daniels jacked a two-run home run to right-center field in the top of the fifth, but QND came to bat in the sixth with the top of the order due up.
Leadoff hitter Kailey Wall blooped a single to left field and went to third on Haley Schertel’s groundout. Cornwell followed with an RBI double to right-center field. A groundout moved courtesy runner Faith Kientzle to third base before Fischer beat out an infield single by diving headfirst into first base.
“I don’t care what it takes,” Fischer said. “You don’t see someone dive into first base. Well, maybe in the major leagues. I was like, ‘I have to get on base. Distract them, do something, whatever it takes.’”
Her teammates have come to expect that.
“It definitely motivates everybody,” Cornwell said. “You can’t expect any less out of her.”
Katie Cowan hit a sharp grounder to the left side, which resulted in an error on a low throw that allowed Fischer, who had stolen second base, to score. Logan Pieper was safe at first on the next play as a high throw pulled the first baseman off the bag, and she dropped the ball trying to tag Pieper on the helmet.
That allowed Cowan to score the tying run.
“They stayed in it, we got a couple breaks and momentum switched a little bit,” Orne said. “We made some things happen, which is what we needed to do. I didn’t think we had some good at-bats early in the game, but we had a lot better at-bats late.”
A ground ball off Schertel’s leg at third base resulted in the first out of the seventh for the Bombers, who got two runners on courtesy of a single and an error. Cornwell got out of the jam with a strikeout.
“When we tie it up, we’re going to pounce,” Fischer said. “We come out and get three outs and we’re in control. I wanted to be back in control.”
Lexi Schaffer led off QND’s half of the seventh with a single to right-center on a full-count pitch after being ahead in the count 3-0. She took second on Wall’s single up and the middle and went to third when the ball bounced past Macomb’s center fielder.
The Bombers (9-9) intentionally walked Schertel to load the bases, and Cornwell followed with a blast to right field that fell for a walk-off single.
“We had wheels on every base, so even if she caught it, we could tag up and get the winning run home,” Cornwell said.
After her double in the sixth inning, Cornwell felt confident she could connect again.
“I knew my last at-bat had been good when I got ahead in the count,” said Cornwell, who doubled on a two-ball, no-strike pitch in the sixth inning. “She got me 2-0 again and came right back down the middle.”
And a championship celebration ensued.
“You can’t panic when you get pushed back a little bit, and we didn’t,” Orne said. “We rallied together.”