Arnsman.jpg

File photo of Mendon Unity senior Ashlynn Arnsman dribbling the ball down the floor during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 against Monroe City in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Excitement was brewing for the Central Lady Panther Classic matchup between West Central Conference North and South rivals on Tuesday night for a survival of the fittest matchup.

Central Southeastern came on on top, upending Mendon Unity 35-30.

