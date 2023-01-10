CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Excitement was brewing for the Central Lady Panther Classic matchup between West Central Conference North and South rivals on Tuesday night for a survival of the fittest matchup.
Central Southeastern came on on top, upending Mendon Unity 35-30.
Typically games influence nail-biting in the final moments, but the tension existed the entirety of the battle.
Unity had control of the game early on, maintaining a lead in the first quarter.
“We were down 11-2,” said Lauren Miller who scored 17 points for the Panthers.
The shift toward CSE’s control came down to its mentality.
“(We were able to excel because) of our mentality going in," Miller said. "We just needed to keep up and tell ourselves that we can do this. It’s a long game and I think our mentality was good.”
With 20 seconds left in the second quarter the score was tied 15-15, when CSE showcased just how in control they were.
While the seconds vanished from the clock, the team stalled and dribbling aimlessly. As the time diminished, the Panthers passed the ball to Miller who reignited the energy of the game.
Miller made a 3-pointer as time expired, gaining the upper hand for the Panthers with a score of 17-15.
CSE would maintain the lead for the rest of the game.
The Lady Mustangs were unsatisfied with the outcome of the matchup.
“I'm disappointed that we lost the game of course but I think we fought hard there at the end,” said Ashlynn Arnsman. “We stepped up the intensity in the second half… but it didn't go how we wanted it too. Hopefully we will play them again and do a better job that time.”
Arnsman scored 14 for Unity.
CSE (16-2) will play Illini West at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the next round of the tournament.
Unity (16-3) will play Brown County at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the next round of the tournament.
(0) comments
