BARRY, Ill. -- Racing out to a fast start and controlling the pulse of the game is top priority for Central Southeastern.
CSE did just that on Thursday night, running up a quick lead to earn a 56-28 win over non-conference opponent Western Pleasant Hill.
"We like to play fast and we want to come out and set the tempo," said CSE head coach Matt Long. "I thought they did a good job at that. Which allowed us to get into some new sets we've been working on and haven't run yet. It gave us an opportunity to try some new things."
By the time the Wild Wolves recovered and picked up the pace of play, it was too late.
"Just this week alone we had (to play) Brown County and Camp Point (CSE)," said WPH head coach Shea O'Brien. "Two really tough teams, but it will get us ready for what's happening in the next couple of weeks."
Controlling the tempo helped give CSE a 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter with the help of six points from Karly Peters and seven points from Lauren Miller.
The Panthers only allowed two points during the second quarter, while extending its lead to 33-6 by halftime.
Miller added another eight points during the second quarter and finished with a team-high 17 points.
Peters finished with 12 points, while Brilyn Lantz came away with 14 points.
"(Miller) is a good offensive player," Long said. "We've got several good offensive players. Tonight it just happened to be her. The other night it was Abbey McMillen and the game before it was Brilyn Lantz. You just never know. We've had six different kids that's led us in scoring."
The second half was a different story, with WPH tying CSE in second half scoring at 23 points each.
"I think it just took a minute to get adjusted," O'Brien said. "They played scared until they realized they could do something."
Rachel McMullen would score seven points and went 4-for-6 from the free throw line for WPH. All of her scoring came in the fourth quarter.
Paige Wombles connected with three 3-pointers to lead the Wild Wolves in scoring with nine points.
"We can shoot a little bit when things get going," O'Brien said. "It makes things better for us."
The Panthers had an opportunity to get its bench players into the game, with Aerial Graham putting up six points.
Long said it was good to see the bench players get some game action.
"Those kids on the bench are an integral part of our team," Long said. "Any time you can get them called in and get some minutes at the varsity level, it's just going to make them better when they move into varsity. So we enjoy that time and it's a teaching moment for us."
PHW (9-19) will host Triopia on Wednesday and Rushville-Industry on Thursday.
"We will work on our game and how we are going to play offensively and defensively," O'Brien said. "Just try to execute on both of them."
CSE (22-3) will play Pittsfield in its next game on Monday.
"They are going to try to spread us out and slow down the game," Long said. "We are going to work on a couple of things tomorrow night and Saturday morning in practice after we watch a little bit of game film. We are going to do some things to try to speed them up and not let them slow the tempo down. Try to get them to play our style."
