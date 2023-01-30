CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Central Southeastern continued its winning ways as it honored its two seniors on Monday night, defeating Pittsfield 57-28.
Seniors Abbey McMillen and Tori Fessler were recognized for their contributions to the Lady Panthers over the last four years prior to the game.
"Abbey and me have been so close since freshman year," Fessler said. "She's been my No. 1 basketball player ever and I'm so happy for her."
McMillen finished with 10 points and two boards, while Fessler scored two points and pulled down three boards in Monday's win.
Fessler said it felt amazing to pick up a win on senior night.
"I am so grateful to be able to play all four years, unlike my siblings," Fessler said. "My oldest sister and youngest sister quit, so I'm the only Fessler that kept playing basketball. I am so thankful for the team and the coaches. I'm so excited for the rest of the season."
Despite it being senior night, it was a pair of sophomores that brought the offensive punch.
CSE guard Karly Peters came off the bench to score 13 points and pull down two boards, draining one 3-pointer.
Lady Panthers guard Lauren Miller scored a game-high 20 points and also led CSE in rebounds with four.
"Lauren is one of our best players and I'm so grateful to get to play with her," Fessler said. "She's going to go somewhere."
It took the Lady Panthers a little bit to get going, with Pittsfield holding an early lead.
However, CSE took a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and carried that momentum over to the second.
By halftime, CSE took a commanding 29-14 lead.
"They surprised us a little bit," Fessler said. "They are a great team. We did start out a little slow, but I'm happy we got going."
CSE put even more distance in scoring during the third quarter, with the help of 10 points from Miller. Going into the fourth quarter, CSE held a 51-22 lead.
Pittsfield sophomore Emma Henry scored a team-high nine points, while fellow sophomore Madison Frieden added six points.
Pittsfield (11-12) will host North Greene in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
CSE (23-3) will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Panthers will then play in the Quincy Notre Dame Superfan Shootout on Saturday, facing Alton Marquette at 2 p.m.
As the regular season nears the end, CSE is looking forward to what's to come.
"I think we are in store for great things," Fessler said. "I'm so excited for the postseason and I'm ready to play some basketball and finish the year out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.