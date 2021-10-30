CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton's offense was flying high in its 52-28 win over William Penn at Poulton Stadium on Saturday that sent the Wildcats to new heights.
With its seventh win, the Wildcats tied a school record for most wins with the 1969 team.
That was not the only records set. Connor Perrine broke the school's career mark with 29 touchdown receptions and Slayton Ochoa set a school single game record with 263 receiving yards.
Perrine's touchdown catch was the first score of the game in the Wildcats first possession.
In the Wildcats next drive, quarterback Jase Orndorff threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Ochoa, the first of three.
William Penn running back Ben Sherman had a pair of touchdown runs to tie the game at 14-14.
Culver-Stockton would soon regain the lead of a 42-yard touchdown run by Tyler Danzey.
The Wildcats would not let up in the second quarter, with Ochoa catching two more touchdowns and Danzey running in another touchdown. William Penn only scored one touchdown in the second quarter off a one-yard run by Sherman.
With William Penn being down 42-21 at the start of the third quarter, the Statesmen would score in their first possession on a 19-yard pass from Rodney Hall to Adrian Aviles.
That would be the final time the Statesmen would score. Culver-Stockton would score on a one-yard touchdown run by Jordan Grant and a 20-yard field goal by Michael Velasco in the second half.
Orndorff went 13-for-17 passing for 390 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Grant led the Wildcats with 134 rushing yards off of 23 carries, and a touchdown.
Ochoa was the leading receiver, with four catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Dalton Huffman was the leading tackler for Culver-Stockton with 14, while also having two forced fumbles and a sack.
Culver-Stockton (7-2) will play a road game against Grand View University in its next game on Saturday, Nov. 6 at noon.
